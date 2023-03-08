Home News The portal website of the Jinan Municipal Government focuses on Yu Haitian’s statement that he has thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech when he participated in the group meeting of the Shandong delegation- Jinan Government Information Public Network
News

The portal website of the Jinan Municipal Government focuses on Yu Haitian’s statement that he has thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech when he participated in the group meeting of the Shandong delegation- Jinan Government Information Public Network

by admin
  1. The portal website of the Jinan Municipal Government focuses on Yu Haitian’s statement that he has thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech when he participated in the group meeting of the Shandong delegation Jinan Municipal Government Information Public Network
  2. The first session of the 14th National People’s Congress opens in Beijing People’s Daily Online
  3. Xi Jinping participates in deliberation of Jiangsu delegation China Daily
  4. Two Sessions Agenda Preview丨March 6: Review and Discussion of the Government Work Report and the National People’s Congress Review Plan Report and Budget Report–2023 National Two Sessions–People’s Daily Online People’s Daily Online
  5. The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, the State Council and other leading comrades participated in the group deliberation of the delegation of the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress–2023 National People’s Congress–People’s Daily Online People’s Daily Online
  6. View full coverage on Google News
See also  CámComercio present at the world's largest tourism fair: FITUR 2023

You may also like

Athletes from 11 schools competed in Lihula

Asmet Salud is still not safe, will continue...

Rhino news, and more…: CondorShell 1.0.0

Subject accused of murdering the former mayor of...

Risk Management recovers 20 kilometers of tertiary roads...

possible terminal rate hike From Reuters

The 500-year-old Magnolia in Hangzhou Faxi Temple is...

Two gang members found guilty of dozens of...

Petro confirms that he gave the order not...

Laborplast obtains the CSI Recycled Plastic certification

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy