Home Health Milan, 25-year-old hit by bus: died in hospital
Health

Milan, 25-year-old hit by bus: died in hospital

by admin

A Milano a 25-year-old died in hospital after being hit by a bus while crossed on the pedestrian crossing. The impact took place in via Padova, at the intersection with via Arici. The young man was thrown from the ATM vehicle of line 53 and immediately appeared in very serious conditions. Emergency transport to Niguarda proved useless, he arrived at the emergency room already in a coma.

The 25-year-old was not originally from Milan, he had moved to the city from Bagno a Rispoli, in the province of Florence. They go on
local police investigations to ascertain the exact dynamics and any responsibilities of the bus driver. The vehicle is equipped with a front camera that would have filmed the whole scene.

See also  The car does not (yet) drive itself

You may also like

In hospitals, the number of treatments continues to...

Duchenne muscular dystrophy, discovered a molecular mechanism that...

What to Eat for Depression Problems: The Ultimate...

Where do insects come from, how to get...

Georgia, in Tbilisi protesters attempt to raid Parliament

According to the study, beer supports the intestines...

“The doctors told me it was just stress,...

“Very rare case, increasingly younger patients”

Former Spice Girl: Victoria Beckham has eaten almost...

Garden: All carrots, or what?! | >

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy