A Milano a 25-year-old died in hospital after being hit by a bus while crossed on the pedestrian crossing. The impact took place in via Padova, at the intersection with via Arici. The young man was thrown from the ATM vehicle of line 53 and immediately appeared in very serious conditions. Emergency transport to Niguarda proved useless, he arrived at the emergency room already in a coma.
The 25-year-old was not originally from Milan, he had moved to the city from Bagno a Rispoli, in the province of Florence. They go on
local police investigations to ascertain the exact dynamics and any responsibilities of the bus driver. The vehicle is equipped with a front camera that would have filmed the whole scene.