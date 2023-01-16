Natalia Trejos Herrera presented her book “The power of your dream”, a step-by-step guide to work on fulfilling what each one proposes.

Businesswoman, writer, actress and producer. Natalia Trejos Herrera is fulfilling what she dreamed of and the way she achieved it is what she wants to share in her book “The power of your dream”.

Only 8% of people in the world manage to make their dreams come true, Natalia has the formula to change this statistic, with specific tools that help the scattered mind to land its ideas or dreams.

The keys, according to the author, are to focus on one dream at a time, to visualize so much until you can see that dream in your head so clearly that it becomes a map full of conviction to reach your destination and live that reality. She has a secret and simple formula: Vision + Plan + Action = Dreams Come True!

What she writes is what she has lived through and how she has managed to reach Hollywood, a world that seemed very far away. “I started singing and acting when I was a child. I always wrote down my dreams and put them into action, as if it were a plan, always with the vision of being able to use my voice to give people a message of hope and perseverance.

I innocently thought that this was the only way to live life, fulfilling dreams, so I got into every parade, play or talent show there was, and my parents followed me.

Later, I realized that the same dream of being an artist and carrying out projects had become my career through my audiovisual art, in front of and behind the cameras, and now I have turned that experience into a book so that it reaches to more people in the world”, explains Natalia.

The achievements of Natalia Trejos

She has been the executive producer of her own podcast and television program Pinkafé, broadcast in prime time in the United States by the LATV Network, a program where the voice of the Latina entrepreneur is raised, which she hosts with her sister, the journalist Carolina Trejos.

The Pinkafé program can be seen on LATV.com or the LATV+ digital app and its podcast can be heard on Apple podcasts and Spotify.

He began his career at an early age in plays and singing at local events in the cities where he has lived in Colombia, Ecuador or in the United States in Chicago and Miami. With a vision to make it to Hollywood and share a message of hope and perseverance, she dabbled in modeling as she prepared to start acting.

Between producing fashion shows and concerts, plus acting in soap operas, he embarked on the creative audiovisual world and founded his own production company Tangible Media Works, Inc, with which he has managed to make films, television and commercials for brands such as McDonald’s, Colgate , Ford, Pepsi, among others.

In acting, he has had the opportunity to participate in series such as “Jane the virgin” and films such as “To kill a killer”, “Quarter to 8”, “El Shamán”, “Alien Convergence” and some other Amazon Prime productions. This has led her to appear in several specialized magazines in the United States.

Now Natalia uses her own experience in Film and Television production, to share the lessons, habits and actions that she has applied over the years to achieve each dream that started with a thought, then an idea, she imagined it as a great dream and then it became a plan. Natalia believes that without perseverance, sacrifice, faith, plan and action, dreams are just dreams.

About the book

“The Power of your dream is a book that inspires people to take action with their goals, especially for people who have a scattered mind, the book is easy and fast to read, since it has few pages with valuable content. full of keys and formulas that you can use in your dreams as a map and a guide to achieve your goals”, explains Natalia.

“I want to communicate my message of hope and perseverance. Also telling how and why my career as a film and television producer in Hollywood and my path in acting and having my own TV show on a national network, have been key elements that I used to write the book and how people can use these tools in any career, project or goal that is proposed”, ends.

The power of your dream can be found in the main bookstores of the world and the digital version available now in Kindle and iBooks. In Colombia it is on sale since January 4, 2023. For more information, visit: www.ThePowerOfYourDreamBook.com

