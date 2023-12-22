Home » The Prefecture of Loja recognized the excellence of coffee growers in the province – breaking latest news
News

by admin
Coffee growers of the province together with local authorities.

After the development of the 11th edition of Loja Sabor a Café, on the morning of Thursday, December 21, the Prefecture of Loja carried out the delivery of technical aid to the top 10 coffee producers of the event. In addition, they awarded recognition to María del Pilar Burneo, winner of the 17th edition of Taza Dorada Arábigo 2023, and Jhonnatan Jumbo Vélez, winner of the Loja Sabor a Café 2023 edition.

During the event, Mario Mancino, prefect of Loja, expressed his gratitude to the coffee growers of the province for their outstanding scores in the event. He also extended his gratitude to María del Pilar for exalting the name of Loja in the nationwide competition, in which Loja has stood out for obtaining numerous awards—for its specialty coffee.

The local authority reiterated its commitment by highlighting that beyond medals and diplomas, the Prefecture seeks to offer technical support to coffee growers through inputs that truly benefit their work. Likewise, he emphasized the continuation of training programs and the organization of events that serve as showcases for producers to expedite the marketing of their products to international buyers.

In this context, the winner of the Golden Cup, María del Pilar, expressed her gratitude to the provincial institution for the recognition provided, highlighting the importance of feeling “taken into account.”

Likewise, Jhonnatan Jumbo Vélez, winner of the last edition of Loja Sabor a Café, in dialogue with Diario Crónica, shared that this coffee tradition is part of his family, and he, as a member of the third generation, currently leads the production. His specialization in various fermentation processes has contributed significantly to the exceptional quality of his coffee.

To close the event, the top ten places at Loja Sabor a Café received prizes valued according to their position in the competition. (YO)

Loja Sabor a Café has been in existence for 11 years and was implemented at the initiative of the Provincial Government of Loja.

