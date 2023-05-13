The Prisons Administration clarifies the situation of Bouachrine

Hespress from Rabat

The General Delegate for Prison Administration and Reintegration responded to the communication published by the wife of prisoner Tawfiq Bouachrine, who is detained in the local prison, Al-Arjat 2, about what the Delegate described as “allegations that he suffers from shoulder pain, and his refusal to go out to the external hospital in criminal clothing, as this harms his dignity.” .

The General Delegation’s clarifications stated that “the aforementioned prisoner enjoys the necessary health care, whether inside the institution or in external hospitals; He had previously benefited from many internal examinations, including 26 examinations in the local prison of Ain al-Burja and 43 examinations in the local prison al-Arjat 2, in addition to seven analyzes and five dental examinations, after which he was prescribed the appropriate medications for his condition.

The General Delegation for Prisons and Reintegration Administration added, in a statement, that “the prisoner was taken out to the external hospital 11 times, wearing criminal uniforms and handcuffs, which are the security measures applied to all inmates without discrimination.”

The communication indicated that “the General Delegation affirms that it will not help anything for the prisoner’s wife to involve the National Council for Human Rights as a constitutional institution and as a national protective institution in this regard, as this institution cannot in any way accept the violation of the legal and regulatory requirements regulating prisons, nor can it The General Delegation may fail to implement the requirements for the removal of prisoners to external hospitals; This is because these requirements are linked to security measures that must be taken.”

The same source confirmed that “three appointments were set in the external hospital for the aforementioned prisoner, on the dates of 05/23/2022, 01/20/2023 and 05/09/2023; However, the person concerned refused to go out wearing the criminal uniform and handcuffed, on the grounds that wearing this uniform and carrying handcuffs would offend his dignity, while these measures do not infringe on the dignity of the prisoners and are only related to securing their removal to external hospitals.” In the words of the author.

The General Delegation concluded its communication by confirming that Bouachrine “has previously benefited from an IRM magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) examination, through which it was found that he does not suffer from any problem at the level of the shoulder and that his health condition requires treatment with medicines and the adherence to preventive instructions.”