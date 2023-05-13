Messi will start after the pardon and the club no longer sells his shirt

Lionel Messi will be among the headlines today against Ajaccio, after the club reduced his suspension for having traveled to Saudi Arabia without permission, his coach Christophe Galtier announced yesterday.

“Obviously, I spoke with Leo when he returned to us, I found him very calm, motivated to play, very determined to achieve another title of French champion,” Galtier said at a press conference.

“About the sanction, as I said last week, I am not commenting on it. On the contrary, with pleasure, I receive the return of Leo. He has trained all week with a lot of desire and determination, wanting to play for the team”, he added.

Messi, who did not play in the 3-1 win against Troyes on Sunday, is on the verge of claiming his second French title. PSG has a six-point advantage over Lens with four games to go. But the man from Rosario will finish his contract this season and could join the Saudi Arabian championship, with which he has already reached an agreement, according to negotiating sources this week.

Various media have published an exorbitant offer from Al-Hilal, valued at 400 million euros (towards 440 million dollars) a year to convince Messi and recreate the mythical rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for the rival Al-Nassr, when Both players were active in the Spanish League.

As a sign that Messi’s days in Paris are numbered, the club decided to stop selling the shirts in official stores and removed the world champion’s image from its posters. The club’s decision was recorded in the Spanish program “El chiringuito”, in which a chronicler tours the official store and Leo’s jacket does not appear anywhere, unlike the clothes of Mbappé, Neymar or Sergio Ramos.

Bar strike. The most important group of PSG fans went on strike and will not attend the Parque de los Príncipes stadium today against Ajaccio, which coincides with the return of Lionel Messi to the team.

After the meeting with the leaders, the bars announced on their official channels “the total cessation of activities until further notice.”

This group of fans met last week at the club’s offices to express their discontent and in the middle of the protest they insulted Messi.