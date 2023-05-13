Netalia, the cloud at the service of business transformation

Business transformation – Born in 2010 in the wake of an intuition linked more to data processing than to technology, Netalia is today a Public Cloud Service Provider Italian with revenues of approximately 6 million euros (in 2022) and a turnover up 66% on the previous year. Result obtained with a specialized team of over 40 people distributed on the national territory.

“The point – it needs Michele Zunino, founder and CEO of Netalia – it was basically understanding how in a world that was rapidly turning towards shared information management models, how this information could be protected from a legal-normative point of view and also in the field of intellectual property. Hence the idea of a company that was able to guarantee within a certain regulatory perimeter for information management”.

A consistent model

The model that immediately seemed to Netalia more consistent with this type of need was that of public cloud. “The company over time therefore it has its own architecture public cloud – adds Zunino -. In fact a platform that exploits infrastructures already present on the national territorynetworks and data centers and which is capable of connect them to each other through careful engineering of technologies to be able to provide services that allow our interlocutors to review both the concepts of the infrastructure itself and of the platforms as a service reproduced in software”.

Netalia immediately focused on the themes of compliance, information enhancement and business continuity, i.e. of all that perimeter linked to data continuity, distribution, security. Architectural elements which however contribute to theeffectiveness and efficiency of the application service. “Che is what the user perceives as theitem of value Zunino maintains. We didn’t believe in the concept of the vertically integrated operator. With our capacity, we effectively occupy a layer of this value chain and take care of the creation, evolution, operation of our platform which we have called Netalia Cloud Platform. This is able to bring Iaas and Paas infrastructure services with great attention to the entire software developer market who are increasingly looking at advanced models with which to transform their business model”.

Netalia’s path is part of the regulatory process that the government has started with the projects of the National Strategic Pole. “One of the most important paths we have faced – explains Zunino – was to qualify ourselves at Ocm as an interlocutor for sensitive and strategic data. Today we are one of the very few Italian organizations that can process defense and justice data”.

2% of the market

“There are market niches in which i compliance values emerge clearly and we have the ambition to be a operator with 2% of the market”, underlines Zunino. Objective that Netalia expects to achieve by 2030. The strategy is medium-long term as it is in line with an important industrial project, which aims to become an aggregation platform for several subjects that gravitate within very similar specific markets and that they will only be able to survive through economies of scale. “Strategy that does not only translate into a commercial action – explains Zunino – but rather in the build an ecosystem of subjects who recognize each other’s mutual value in directing the modernization of the offer on the market”.

Business transformation

The target of Netalia in our country are the companies with a turnover of between 50 and 60 million eurosa number that does not reach 10,000 units. “Our target is therefore quite narrow – explains Zunino – but within the context of the approximately 150 companies that in Italy exceed 1 billion in turnover, two organizations have already entrusted themselves entirely to us throughout the life cycle of their information system. This means we have able to involve and correctly interpret the needs of extremely complex subjects”.

Openness to global system integrators

Netalia has a direct commercial approach to the marketbut business can also be accelerated by making use of the third party support. Provided, of course, that they have the ability to adequately support the company in the design and development of projects.

“We are making a series of projects with global system integrators pay attention to the transformation model of companies, rather than fullfilment of technology, in particular of large organizations because small businesses tend to be slower on this front”Zunino concludes.

Netalia plans to further strengthen its offer, opening by the end of 2024, a new NOC (Network Operation Center) in Sicilia.