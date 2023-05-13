Home » Dementia and geriatric psychiatry – what helps those affected?
Health

Dementia and geriatric psychiatry – what helps those affected?

by admin
Dementia and geriatric psychiatry – what helps those affected?


Brain Research Special Illustration
Image: FAZ

What are the special features of geriatric psychiatry? We talk to Anja Schneider about the different types of dementia and what would be helpful to be able to help those affected better in the future.

PProfessor Anja Schneider, Head of the Clinic for Geriatric Psychiatry and Cognitive Disorders at the University Hospital Bonn, describes in an interview with Dr. Lucia Schmidt, podcast host, editor of the Sunday newspaper and doctor, why it can be good to treat older people with mental disorders within their age group and why depression in old age can be related to the onset of dementia – and sometimes divorce. She knows why the search for markers is so important, biological but also digital, and she explains why age makes her thoughtful.

Lucia Schmidt

Editor in the “Life” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

This podcast episode was not recorded in the studio, but on stage – supported by the Hertie Foundation.

You can find more articles from our health department here.

You can find more episodes of the FAZ health podcast here.

Do you have any questions or suggestions about the podcast? Then write to us at [email protected].

See also  Dementia Symptoms: This change in hair occurs in 70% of Alzheimer's patients

You may also like

Pharmacists charge 10 cents per dematerialized prescription for...

7th Parliamentary Evening in Berlin / The goal...

“If I lose the election, I will leave...

the study and the interview with Elio Scarpini

Water retention and heavy legs: foods that drain...

Science news of the week

Mother’s Day, the azalea in the squares and...

Nutrition, a little-known disorder worries more and more:...

Veronica Lario: ‘Berlusconi is suffering and giving it...

Smartphone, be careful to charge it at night:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy