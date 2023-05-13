Dementia and geriatric psychiatry – what helps those affected?

What are the special features of geriatric psychiatry? We talk to Anja Schneider about the different types of dementia and what would be helpful to be able to help those affected better in the future.

PProfessor Anja Schneider, Head of the Clinic for Geriatric Psychiatry and Cognitive Disorders at the University Hospital Bonn, describes in an interview with Dr. Lucia Schmidt, podcast host, editor of the Sunday newspaper and doctor, why it can be good to treat older people with mental disorders within their age group and why depression in old age can be related to the onset of dementia – and sometimes divorce. She knows why the search for markers is so important, biological but also digital, and she explains why age makes her thoughtful.

Lucia Schmidt

This podcast episode was not recorded in the studio, but on stage – supported by the Hertie Foundation.

