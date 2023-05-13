Good schools and local production are important

Good schools, local production: How Switzerland thinks about its advantages – and its dependency on other countries A new representative survey commissioned by the pharmaceutical association Interpharma shows how important education and research are in Switzerland.

Not developed in Switzerland, but made in Switzerland: the vaccine against the coronavirus. Image: Tobias Steinmaurer/APA

Switzerland has no natural raw materials, its only resource is the good education of the people. This opinion is deeply rooted in this country. This is also shown by a new representative survey carried out by the research institute Gfs Bern on behalf of the Interpharma industry association and which is available to CH Media. The most important driver for Swiss innovative strength is the “strong education system”. 94 percent think that this “rather” or “very much” contributes to it.