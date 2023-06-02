The Prosecutor’s Office presents a request against leaders of the Alianza and EDESSA

The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) presented this Wednesday the request against the leaders of Alianza and EDESSA accused of being responsible for the tragedy in the Cuscatlán stadium that left nine dead on May 20.

The Public Ministry assures in its writing that the investigations carried out lead to the determination that there was negligence in the organization of the sporting event on the part of those involved who were obliged to guarantee the adequate development of an activity of this magnitude. They are accused of being responsible for nine deaths and 51 injuries.

The detainees are Pedro Hernández, president of Alianza; Edwin Abarca Ventura, Alianza’s security manager; Zoila Córdova, financial manager of the Alliance; Reynaldo Avelar Contreras, general manager of Sports Arenas of El Salvador (EDESSA); and Samuel García Montano, who was in charge of the stadium keys during the incident.

“We present a request to those who are accused of the crimes of manslaughter, manslaughter and aggravated damage. These crimes are attributed to them for being negligent and committing omissions within the obligations they had to organize this type of event. The Prosecutor’s Office has been a guarantor and has investigated the nine deceased and dozens of fans that we have,” said the prosecutor in the case.

On that occasion, an avalanche of fans in the general sun sector led to the death of the 9 fans who arrived for the second leg of the quarterfinals between Alianza and FAS. On May 25, the FGR together with the National Civil Police (PNC) captured these five individuals accused of being responsible for the tragedy.