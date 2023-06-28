The province’s talent community construction site promotion meeting is held in Changzhou

On June 27, the province’s talent community construction site promotion meeting was held in Changzhou. Ji Zhenhua, Deputy Director of the Organization Department of the Provincial Party Committee, and Ji Peidong, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Director of the Organization Department, attended the meeting and delivered speeches.

In recent years, all parts of the province have carried out the construction of talent communities according to local conditions, and 446,300 talent apartments have been built and put into use, forming effective practices such as the integration of industry and city, and the integration of occupation and residence. Among them, based on the small opening of talent apartments, Changzhou City has done a good job in attracting and gathering talents, and continued to make efforts to build an all-round, all-factor, and full-cycle talent service ecology. Precise guarantee of housing needs, full stimulation of market vitality, beneficial experience in talent introduction, empowerment and efficiency enhancement, and talent apartments with complete facilities, complete facilities, distinctive features, and thoughtful service have gradually become the “golden business card” for attracting and gathering talents in the city. At present, 78,000 sets (rooms) of talent apartments have been built in the city, with 132,000 residents.

The meeting requested that all parts of the province take the construction of talent communities as a strategic move to gather intellectual resources, promote the planning and construction of talent communities with a higher position, adhere to systematic planning, grasp the rules, integrate development, keep integrity and innovate, and continue to deepen the construction of talent communities Connotation and extension: It is necessary to further strengthen organizational leadership, improve the working mechanism, do a good job in supervision and implementation, strengthen publicity and promotion, and do a better job in supporting and guaranteeing the construction of talent communities.

Before the meeting, the delegates visited the Oriental Youth Talent Community and Manbai Future Talent Community.

