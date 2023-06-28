Home » Ukraine, Russia missiles on Kramatorsk restaurants: 4 dead
Russia strikes a shopping mall in Kramatorsk, Ukraine. S-300 missiles hit the complex where the restaurants are located, crowded at the time of the attack: at least 4 dead, including an 8-month-old boy and a 17-year-old girl. At least 25 have been injured. “Russia deliberately struck a crowded area,” said Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko. A second raid hit the village of Bilenke just outside the city. The attack on Kramatorsk also devastated homes, shops and a post office.

“Every manifestation of terrorism demonstrates to us and to the whole world that Russia deserves only one thing for what it has done: defeat and a fair trial of all Russian assassins and terrorists”, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

