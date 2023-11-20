The province’s video and telephone conference on production safety was held – Jiujiang News Network

Jiang Wending listened at the Jiujiang branch venue

Jiujiang News Network (Jiujiang Daily all-media reporter Shen Mingjie)

On the afternoon of November 17, a province-wide video and telephone conference on production safety was held to convey and study the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on fire accidents in Luliang City, Shanxi Province, to study the production safety situation in our province, especially the fire safety situation, and to deploy our province’s emergency plans and preventive measures. Jiang Wending, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, Bao Chenggeng, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Executive Vice Mayor, and Wu Huafeng, Secretary-General of the Municipal Government, listened at the Jiujiang Branch Venue.

The meeting pointed out that the whole province must be clearly aware that development without security is unsustainable. The more we are doing everything we can to fight for the economy and promote development, the more important it is to coordinate the two major issues of development and security. Party committees and governments at all levels must maintain a sense of responsibility of “always worrying”, earnestly shoulder the political responsibility of “promoting development and ensuring safety”, implement departmental regulatory responsibilities, consolidate the main responsibilities of enterprises, and take more solid measures to protect the people Safety of life and property and overall social stability.

The meeting emphasized that safe production is fundamentally based on prevention, and it is necessary to maintain a high degree of vigilance against outstanding risks and hidden dangers, carry out in-depth, comprehensive and comprehensive investigation and rectification, and effectively eliminate hidden dangers and control risks. It is necessary to strengthen the investigation and rectification of fire hazards in winter, focus on densely populated places such as schools and hospitals, and high-risk places such as mines and “nine primary schools”, and quickly carry out a full-coverage, carpet-type inspection and rectification of fire safety hazards to strengthen fire safety Propaganda and emergency drills not only prevent “big fires” but also “small fires that kill people.” It is necessary to strengthen safety supervision in high-risk industries, carry out detailed investigation and rectification of enterprises in coal mines, non-coal mines, hazardous chemicals, industry and trade, construction and other industries, carry out a series of interviews, reminders, supervision and law enforcement activities, and urge enterprises to continue to do a good job Promote safety training and use pragmatic and effective measures to prevent various accidents. It is necessary to strengthen the prevention and control of safety risks in the public sector, strictly investigate and deal with traffic violations such as “three excesses and one fatigue” and drunk driving, strictly prevent the risk of stampedes at large-scale gathering activities such as various celebrations, rallies, cultural and sports events, and deeply promote urban gas safety Special rectification will be carried out to keep a tight watch on each industry field with unswerving supervision and management.