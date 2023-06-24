The provincial festival of l’Unità returns to the Parco della Pace di Montemurlo [notiziediprato.it]

From 27 June to 16 July many guests will be on stage: from Elly Schlein to Carlo Calenda, a meeting with Pierluigi Bersani is also scheduled. As always, for the three weeks, the restaurant service will be in operation

After seven years, the provincial festival of l’Unità is back: from 27 June to 16 July, three weeks of meetings, debates and shows in the Parco della Pace in Montemurlo.

“We are certain – underlined Marco Biagioni, provincial secretary of the Prato Democratic Party – that it will be an important moment of discussion for the future of Prato and Tuscany, not only for the national profile of our guests but also for the quality of the meetings. Our idea is to make the party a real platform for debate with all the parties and movements that are in opposition to this government, from Italia Viva to the Italian Left, from the Greens to the 5 Star Movement”.

Among the guests, the national secretary of the Pd Elly Schlein (5 July) who chose Prato as the only Tuscan stop, the leader of Azione Carlo Calenda (4 July), Pierluigi Bersani with whom we will also discuss his return to the Pd (10 July) , the president of the Emilia-Romagna Region Stefano Bonaccini (July 12), the new mayor of Vicenza Giacomo Possamai (July 15), the regional secretary of the Democratic Party Emiliano Fossi (July 3) and the PD deputy Marco Furfaro (July 13) . Space will also be given to more local issues with a meeting on Multiutility (July 6) with Lorenzo Falchi, mayor of Sesto Fiorentino and on the circular economy and waste (July 5), hosted by the regional councilor Monia Monni. Space also for entertainment and socializing with shows and restaurant service. “One hundred volunteers are on the field – explained Stefano Nenciarini, responsible for the organization – twenty-five in the evening with the presence of local administrators also on Tuesdays and Saturdays. At the same time, small parties of widespread unity will also be held in some clubs, the first appointment at the of Casale on 29 June and 1 and 2 July”.

The debates are scheduled at 18.30 and at 21 in the evening, including moments of leisure “The last celebration of unity in our area was held in 2019 – underlined Alberto Vignoli, secretary of the Montemurlo Pd – let’s start again from that experience with a proposal that wants to give space to discussions with other political forces and at the same time also address the problems of the territory”.

