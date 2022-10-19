Safety production inspection and rectification

The provincial forest defense index issued two orders in a row to strengthen forest fire prevention

At present, the forest fire danger level in the province has reached the extremely dangerous level. In order to effectively carry out the current forest fire prevention and fire fighting work, the Hunan Provincial Forest Defense Index issued two orders on the morning of the 18th, respectively on improving and strengthening forest fire emergency response and quickly forming and improving grass-roots forest fire fighting emergency rescue teams.

The provincial forest prevention index proposed to fully activate the level III emergency response to forest fires. The heads of the main member units of the Provincial Forest Prevention and Fire Fighting Headquarters, such as the Provincial Emergency Management Department, the Provincial Forestry Bureau, the Provincial Forest Public Security Bureau, the Provincial Meteorological Bureau, and the Provincial Fire Rescue Corps, are on duty 24 hours a day, carry out video scheduling in a timely manner, and send working groups to key areas Supervision supervision.

Strengthen forest fire emergency response. After a forest fire occurs, the relevant counties and municipalities will activate the level II, and the cities and prefectures where they are located will activate the level III forest fire emergency response. When the fire forms an overnight fire or may develop into a major or more serious fire, the relevant cities and prefectures immediately initiate a forest fire level II emergency response, and the relevant counties and urban areas immediately initiate a forest fire level I emergency response.

Quickly set up and improve grass-roots forest fire fighting and emergency rescue teams. Counties, townships and villages with high forest fire risk levels must form a complete forest firefighting emergency rescue team within 5 days from now, including 50 to 100 people at the county level, 30 to 50 people at the township level, and 10 to 30 people at the village level. .

Strengthen the capacity building of grassroots forest firefighting and emergency rescue teams. The city, state, county and urban forest fire prevention and fire fighting headquarters strengthen the organization, management and unified leadership of the grassroots forest firefighting emergency rescue teams, carry out necessary training and drills in a timely manner, strengthen the equipment and material allocation of grassroots teams, and improve the forest fire protection of grassroots teams. Fighting ability and level.

Source: Xiaoxiang Morning News