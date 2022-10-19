Listen to the audio version of the article

Auto e Moto d’Epoca 2022 is about to open its doors in Padua, staging the latest edition organized in the Venetian city. If in 2023 the kermesse dedicated to historic cars and motorbikes will be staged in Bologna, for the ’22 edition the expected visitors from over 46 nations will be able to access the Padua fair from Thursday 20 October to Sunday 23. Many awaited news, starting with the Classic Ferrari Exhibition where there will be examples of great historical value such as the 125 S and 250 Gt.

Vintage Cars and Motorcycles 2022, what to see



In Padua, Mercedes-Benz Italia, together with the Mercedes-Benz Registro Italia, celebrates the 70th anniversary of the Mercedes SL. On 12 March 1952, on the A 81 motorway near Stuttgart, the 300 SL was presented for the first time, a model destined for racing success which, starting in 1954, was transformed into a production super sports car. In addition to Mercedes, there will be Alpine, Bentley, BMW Motorrad, the heritage brands Stellantis, McLaren and Morgan. The Mauto – National Automobile Museum participates with the preview of the exhibition “The Golden Age Of Rally”, an unprecedented exhibition on the international scene and a journey into the history of this sport focused on the models that, between the 1960s and 1990s of the last century, they won the most important races of the championship: from Montecarlo to Rally Safari, from Mille Laghi in Finland to Sanremo. Iconic specimens on display, such as the Mini Cooper and the Lancia Stratos. Supermoto 70, on the other hand, is the title of the exhibition dedicated to the great road motorcycles of the 70s: fun, performing, sought after as a status symbol, the large-displacement road motorcycles conquered the imagination of the public and of the cinema, laying the foundations for an entire segment of market. Organized together with Veloce Classic London, the exhibition will tell the birth and growth of this phenomenon with particular attention to the apogee of Japanese motorcycles and to the history of the most significant models produced in Italy and Europe in an era of great expansion of two wheels.

Tickets for Vintage Cars and Motorcycles 2022



How much does it cost to enter Auto e Moto d’Epoca 2022? It starts from 50 euros for the day of Thursday 20 October, with hours for visitors 9: 00-18: 00. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, however, will observe the hours 9: 00-19: 00. As for the tickets, it will be possible to buy tickets both for the single day of visit and by subscription. On Friday the single ticket will cost 30 euros, while on Saturdays and Sundays the price will be 25 euros. Reductions are foreseen for children aged 12 to 17 and for people with disabilities up to 80%, who will pay 20 euros. Free admission instead for the under 12 and for the disabled over 80% with a companion.

How to get to Padua Auto e Moto d’Epoca



Organized at the Padua Fair, it can be reached by car via the Padova Sud exit via the A13 Bologna-Padua, or the Padova Est and Ovest exits on the A4 Venice-Milan. To park, it is advisable to reserve a space online, to be sure to find a place in one of the nine available parking spaces. Convenient arrival by train, thanks to the station just 10 minutes away.