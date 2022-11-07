On the evening of November 6, the Provincial Leading Group for New Coronary Pneumonia Prevention and Control (Headquarters) held a video conference to conduct a video connection with Haizhu District, Guangzhou City to listen to the report on the current epidemic prevention and control work in Guangzhou, discuss the development of the epidemic situation, and schedule deployment. prevention and control work. Huang Kunming, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, and Wang Weizhong, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor, attended the meeting.

In the past few days, the epidemic situation in relevant areas in Guangzhou has been complicated and severe, and the epidemic prevention and control is at the most difficult and critical period. Huang Kunming expressed his condolences to the staff who are fighting on the front line of the fight against the epidemic. He emphasized that we must strengthen our confidence, face difficulties, grit our teeth, work hard, implement the requirements of scientific and precise prevention and control, take faster, stricter, more detailed and more effective prevention and control measures, and go all out to control the epidemic. It is necessary to adhere to the principle of quickness, race against time to build blocking nets and firewalls in front of the virus, and carry out nucleic acid screening in multiple rounds and full coverage, so as to ensure that all inspections are carried out, and to identify risk groups as quickly as possible, so as to cut off the chain of transmission. It is necessary to adhere to the province’s “one game of chess” overall planning, increase the intensity of transfer and isolation, and pay close attention to the epidemic prevention and control work in centralized isolation places. It is necessary to do a good job in the reserve of designated medical resources and emergency forces, expand the capacity for isolation and treatment, and ensure that all receivables are collected and separated; Health; strengthen the safety protection of staff and volunteers, standardize the operation and management process of each link, and resolutely prevent cross-infection. We must do our best to ensure people’s livelihood, do a good job in the transportation and storage of daily life and epidemic prevention materials, and ensure the medical needs of groups such as the elderly, the weak, the sick, the disabled, and young children. It is necessary to give full play to the role of grassroots party organizations as fighting fortresses and the vanguard and exemplary role of party members, and extensively mobilize community personnel to participate in epidemic prevention work and security services, and further enrich grassroots epidemic prevention forces.

Wang Weizhong emphasized that in accordance with the work deployment of the provincial party committee and the provincial government, we must adhere to the fast system and the fastest speed to promote isolation and transportation, “three zones” delineation, nucleic acid testing and other work. It is necessary to effectively strengthen the management of the “three districts”, effectively reduce the flow of personnel, and implement strict and detailed requirements. We must use our hearts and emotions to ensure the basic needs of the people, such as life and medical treatment. It is necessary to do a good job in personnel scheduling and resource allocation, and strengthen the safety protection and work guarantee of front-line epidemic prevention workers.

At the meeting, Lin Keqing, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Guangzhou Municipal Party Committee, and Guangzhou Mayor Guo Yonghang reported on the situation and progress of the epidemic prevention and control in Guangzhou.

Provincial leaders Chen Jianwen and Zhang Xiaoqiang attended the meeting.