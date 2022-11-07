Home Entertainment Kang Daniel will release a new album on the 24th and return after 6 months jqknews
　　China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn According to information from his agency on November 7, Kang Daniel will release a new album on the 24th, which is his first comeback after 6 months.

KONNECT Entertainment released the album cover of Kang Daniel’s ‘The Story: Repackage RETOLD’ through SNS at 0:00 on the 7th (KST). This album is the follow-up to the first full-length album ‘The Story’ released in May this year. Issued on the 24th.

The songs included in the new album, including the title song, have not been released yet, but the theme “RETOLD” can feel the same atmosphere as the album “The Story”. In the storytelling, it is highly anticipated how Kang Daniel’s interesting musical story will unfold this time.

KONNECT Entertainment said, “Kang Daniel will travel through a face full of energy, bright charm, and power”, “will convey a frank message to the audience through the two intuitive elements of music and performance.”

In addition, following the release of the new song, Kang Daniel is currently on a tour in Asia following the Seoul and Japan tours. The Asian tour from Manila will be held in Bangkok, Thailand on the 19th.

