The provincial party committee held a meeting of provincial party members and leading cadres

Convey and study the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference

On the afternoon of December 19th, the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting of provincial party members and leading cadres to convey and study the important speeches made by General Secretary Xi Jinping at the Central Economic Work Conference and the speeches made by Premier Li Keqiang and Comrade Li Qiang, and to study and implement the opinions.

The meeting pointed out that this Central Economic Work Conference is a very important meeting held by the Central Committee after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. step, has great and far-reaching significance. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the meeting, profoundly summed up the economic work in 2022, deeply analyzed the current economic situation, and made major deployments for the economic work in 2023, starting to do a good job in next year’s economic work and building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. A good step, pointing out the way forward and providing a fundamental follow. Premier Li Keqiang made arrangements for next year’s economic work, and Comrade Li Qiang made a concluding speech. We must in-depth study and understanding, a deep understanding and grasp of the major achievements of my country’s economic and social development, a deep understanding and grasp of the Party Central Committee’s scientific research and judgment on the domestic and foreign situations, a deep understanding and grasp of the main goals, policy orientations and work requirements of next year’s economic work, Deeply understand and grasp the important requirements of strengthening the party’s leadership over economic work, earnestly unify thoughts and actions with the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and meetings, firmly support the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances” with practical actions .

The meeting emphasized that next year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and it is of great significance to do a good job in economic work. Departments at all levels must adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, seek to achieve various goals and tasks for economic and social development, and ensure that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions and requirements are consistent with the Party Central Committee The decision-making and deployment took effect in Shandong. It is necessary to grasp the general tone of the work of seeking progress while maintaining stability, vigorously boost market confidence, and stabilize the economic fundamentals; grasp the fundamental requirements of high-quality development, and promote the effective improvement of quality and reasonable growth of quantity; grasp the supply-side structural reform and expand domestic demand Organic combination, create effective demand through high-quality supply, and expand domestic demand in various ways and channels; grasp the fundamental goal of ensuring and improving people’s livelihood, and continuously improve people’s livelihood and well-being; grasp the bottom line of preventing and defusing major risks, and create a good environment for high-quality development environment. It is necessary to use scientific methods to do a good job in an orderly and effective manner, insist on seeking truth from facts, respect the laws of the market, pay attention to overall planning and coordination, and achieve precision and precision. To strengthen the party’s overall leadership over economic work, party committees and governments at all levels must be responsible for keeping the soil, responsible for keeping the soil, and fulfilling the responsibility of keeping the soil, continuously improve the ability of the broad masses of party members and cadres to grasp economic work, and strive to create a new atmosphere and demonstrate new achievements. It is necessary to do a good job in various tasks at the end of the year and the beginning of the year, and make overall plans for epidemic prevention and control, safe production, guaranteed supply and stable prices, and people’s livelihood protection, etc., to promote harmony and stability in the overall social situation. (Reported by Dazhong Daily client reporter Li Zilu and Liu Bing)

