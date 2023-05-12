Home » the red and white ‘with a basket’ for Game 3
News

the red and white ‘with a basket’ for Game 3

by admin
the red and white ‘with a basket’ for Game 3

Don’t give up Vast Basketball: with a performance imbued with technique and great character, i red and white of coaches Alessandro Tumidei even the score in the promotion play off challenge with the listed breaking latest news amateurs and they will play Sunday 14 Mayal PalaElettra of breaking latest news in the decisive Gara3the possibility of category jump in B Interregional. In case of defeat further challenge play off against New Fortidudo Isernia.

Good match that of Thursday evening on the parquet of PalaBCC: immediately Oluic and companions they faced it with the right attitude and demonstrating potential and a big heart. Final score 68-60 (24-17, 37-32 and 51-44 the intermediates) in favor of the hosts who thus manage to detach the ‘pass‘ to get to the ‘bella‘, to be played in the opposite field considering the placement at the end of the regular season and the clock phase in C Gold Abruzzo Molise.

A test of considerable thickness by the president’s group Giancarlo Spadaccinicon Maffei in particular to stand out with his 30 points scored, and great enthusiasm and passion on the part of the red and white fans.

See also  Qingming holiday homestay bookings have dropped slightly, some high-end homestays are now 100 yuan "cabbage price"

You may also like

The metaphor of the architect – El Diario

Weidu District, Xuchang City held “5.12” International Nurses...

May events — Cultural heritage

China eases policies to ease cross-border travel

Paneleros would be abandoning their crops

Let’s talk, May newsletter and podcast published

Grupo Megavisión destroys the tradition in sports with...

Mancuso assures that there are more than 200...

The 15th Anniversary of the Wenchuan Earthquake Four...

Eco-decoration at home | The EC Republic

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy