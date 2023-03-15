Cannes, Nanterre, Paris. It winds between these cities the institutional mission from the Emilia Romagna region in France, which will end on Friday 17 March. leitmotif the international promotion of the regional system, the urban redevelopment, investments in renewable energy and the ecological transition. With the aim of promoting knowledge and development opportunities in the area, starting from technopole of Bologna and from the production and logistics sites in Ravenna, Piacenza and Reggio Emilia, touching various sectors and functions, including research and development, industry, commerce, tourism, offices and advanced services, healthcare, logistics.

Guided by the regional councilor for economic development and green economy, Vincenzo Collawith the participation of representatives of the institutions and of the Emilia-Romagna economic system, the mission stops today, 14 March 2023, at the Mipim 2023 what if you have Cannes. On Friday, March 17, the commissioner will instead be a Nanterrewhere he will visit the logistics center for the distribution of single-dose medicines in the French hospitals of Faenza Bucci Automations spait’s at Pariswhere some visits are scheduled in the field of startups and training, including Station Fthe largest incubator in the world.

The stand at Mipim in Cannes

Councilor Colla holds a series of meetings with investors in Cannes together with the representatives of the Emilia-Romagna territories. The Region is present with its own stand, where it hosts the interested Municipalities, to show the newly designed urban areas in the territories of Bologna, Ravenna, Reggio Emilia and Piacenza and thus cross paths with the main international operators. The stand is located in the Italy pavilion where there are also theInstitute for Foreign Tradestate agencies and other regional administrations.

“Innovation, knowledge, sustainability and quality of life – explains councilor Colla – represent our strategic assets for attracting talent and companies. Our territories are changing, enhancing theirs integration with the innovative ecosystem and with the widespread offer of services aimed at improving the hospitality and well-being of people of all ages and professions”.

L’Expo Mipim

Mipim is a great international showcase, over 24,000 participants from one hundred countries in the last edition, 5,400 investors and more than 500 public administrations present and welcomes public institutions and private entities interested in real estate market and territorial development.

The participation of the Region is managed by Invest in Emilia-Romagnathe structure for the attraction and retention of investments and investors of Art-ERthe in-house company of the Region to promote the sustainable growth of Emilia-Romagna through the development of innovation, the attractiveness and internationalization of the territory.

Among others, the mayor of Bologna is present Matthew Leporethe mayor of Piacenza Katia Tarasconi and the president of the province Monica Patellithe mayor of Imola Marco Panierithe assessor Anna Giulia Randi of the Municipality of Ravenna, Luke Towers managing director of This Reggiane spa on behalf of the Municipality of Reggio Emilia, representatives of Aab spa, Bologna fairs, Sapir e Port Authority of Ravenna, Confindustria Piacenza, and the director of Art-ER, Roberto Righetti. Colla will participate in the Mipim Ipim sul meeting Italian market in 2023, trends, perspectives, opportunities and projects with focus on Emilia-Romagna reality.

The hubs of knowledge and development

As for Bologna, the protagonists are the City of knowledge with the via Stalingrado axis and the Manifattura e Data Valley Hub. The latter extends over a site of about 100,000 square meters, where the data center is already located European Weather Center and the supercomputer Leonardoworld reference for computing capacity, and where will theItaly Meteo Agency and the most important national scientific bodies: fromNational Institute of Nuclear Physicsa cineca, Aeneasto the research laboratories of theRizzoli hospitalin addition to the new one UN University on big data and climate change. A portion of the area is available to investors for the construction of a multi-level tower structure of 15,000 square meters and the renovation of an existing complex of approximately 27,000 square meters on several floors, to house management, service and research activities.

To increase the hosting capacity for talents and research activities, other areas around the Technopole are available, from abandoned industrial and military areas to others to be redeveloped, proposed by the Metropolitan City of Bologna.

Urban regeneration in Ravenna, Piacenza, Reggio Emilia

They will present opportunities to urban regeneration and for production and logistic settlements also the other local administrations present at the fair: Ravenna with the development of the port’s energy and logistics hub, Piacenza with the former Berni structures and the Po Valley Agricultural Consortium for a total of 160 thousand square meters and Reggio Emilia with the Reggiane Innovation Park area, previously occupied by the Officine Meccaniche Reggiane.

> The strategic issues for Emilia-Romagna at Mipim (108.95 KB)