The result of the presidential election in Uzbekistan has been announced

President Mirziyoyev won the elections again in Uzbekistan.

Released: 10:29 – July 10, 2023

According to the preliminary results of the early presidential election held in Uzbekistan, Şevket Mirziyoyev, who was nominated again from the Liberal Democratic Party, received 87.05 percent of the votes and was re-elected president for 7 years.

Following the adoption of the constitutional amendment in the referendum held on April 30 in Uzbekistan, early presidential elections were held yesterday. Four candidates nominated by 5 political parties represented in the Legislative Assembly, the lower house of the parliament, competed in the election.

Chairman of the Central Election Commission, Zayniddin Nizamhocayev, announced at the press conference that President Mirziyoyev was re-elected as president in the elections held yesterday in accordance with the rules of democracy, national laws and norms of international law, with 87.05 percent of the voters.

Nizamhocayev said, “According to the election law in the country, a candidate who receives more than half of the votes cast will be deemed elected president. Accordingly, Şevket Mirziyoyev, who was nominated from the Liberal Democratic Party, won 87.05 percent of the votes and was elected as the President of Uzbekistan.

Stating that the vote count has ended, Nizamhocayev said that a total of 15 million 651 thousand 405 voters cast their votes across the country, which corresponds to 79.88 percent of the total number of registered voters. Nizamhocayev stated that in the elections, People’s Democratic Party candidate Uluğbek İnoyatov got 4.02%, Uzbekistan Ecology Party candidate Abduşkur Hamzayev got 3.74 percent and Justice Social Democratic Party candidate Roba Mahmudova got 4.43 percent.

Nizamhocayev added that no complaints about election irregularities have been reported so far.

VOTED ALSO IN TURKEY

Uzbekistan went to the polls to determine the new president in the elections held yesterday.

In Uzbekistan, which has a population of nearly 36 million, there are approximately 20 million registered voters. While 10,784 ballot boxes were set up across the country for the presidential election, Uzbek citizens abroad cast their votes in 55 ballot boxes set up in 39 countries, including Turkey.

According to the laws of Uzbekistan, Uzbek citizens who know Uzbek well, have completed the age of 35, have lived in the country continuously in the last 10 years, and were nominated only by political parties, can be candidates for president.

Mirziyoyev, who received 80.1 percent of the vote in the 2021 elections, was elected president twice. (AA)

