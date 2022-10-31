PORDENONE. An original afternoon to say the least. It is the one organized at Casa Serena, where the great protagonist will be autumn-winter fashion, with exceptional models on the catwalk: in fact, the operators and ladies residing in the Pordenone structure will be on the catwalk.

A fashion moment, but which for the organizers also and above all wants to be an elegant and friendly way for the Asp Umberto I in Pordenone to reopen the doors of the retirement home in via Revedole to citizenship, after the restrictions imposed by the health emergency linked to at Covid.

An absolute first time for an event that has been nicely renamed “Grandmothers in fashion – Casa Serena Fashion Week”, scheduled for Saturday 5 November, at 4 pm, in the large hall of the residential structure.

The initiative was born from an idea of ​​the operators in collaboration with the Pordenone stylist Cinzia Cibin, aka “Lacibi”: her the original garments that will be worn on the catwalk. About thirty models.

The invitation to be part of the public at the show is aimed at family members, friends, volunteers, but also citizens: to enter the structure, the Green pass must be shown and the Ffp2 mask must be worn.

The enthusiasm in Casa Serena is palpable, not only among the organizers: «It will be an afternoon dedicated to contemporary fashion in an intergenerational context in the presence of residents, operators and volunteers of the nursing home. The initiative aims to reopen the structure to the territory after long closures due to the pandemic period. The meeting with the young Pordenone stylist, Cinzia Cibin, was fundamental, and she immediately and enthusiastically welcomed the proposal to present her handcrafted creations in such an original context ».

In this way, the Asp Umberto I aims to “break down” the stereotype that often characterizes retirement homes, identifying them as conservative and conventional places, and breaks the mold giving the possibility to the elderly to emerge with their personality and in full freedom. Accompanying the show will be an engaging soundtrack, while refreshments will be offered at the end of the event.

However, it will not be the last show hosted by Asp Umberto I. The operators have already expressed their intention to re-propose the event in spring and outdoors, with a new collection and on a new catwalk: the external staircase of Serena House.