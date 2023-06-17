The return of the Cabranat to play the card of Moroccan traitors!

Ismail Al-Halouti

There is no dispute or disagreement about it, and it should not be between individuals and groups in different societies, is that treason in all its forms is among the most ugly and reprehensible acts, because of its repercussions on the individual and society as a whole. And the perpetrator of treason, whatever its kind and nature, can only be a person without conscience, without human feelings and noble moral values, as he does not hesitate to practice the same heinous act with insolence several times, due to the conflicting evils and fragile desires to sell everything around him and even himself. country at the lowest price.

And treason, although it is not possible to give it a specific definition by psychologists, it can be asserted that in its simple concept it is one of the characteristics of the hypocrites, who ran after the spoils, not letting any opportunity for profit pass without seizing it. It is a breach of covenant and promise, and is considered among the morally unacceptable behaviors of all religions and cultures. In general, it is a kind of treachery or stabbing in the back, just as it is every violation that affects an agreement between two or more parties, whether this agreement is clear, stipulated or implied, which necessitates the obligation to show the spirit of true citizenship and the highest virtuous values, such as loyalty, honesty, honesty and keeping secrets. And the good care of the other party or all the contracting parties, who are supposed to have a strong and deep relationship, not affected by material or moral temptations.

The talk here about treason in its most horrific manifestations comes on the occasion of the return of the corrupt and spiteful Algerian military regime to playing the Moroccan traitors card through its “Sunrise” channel, which has a long history of fabricating fabrications and spreading rumors. After all those absurd maneuvers and desperate attempts in his dirty war against Morocco no longer helped him in order to tarnish his reputation and tarnish his image inside and outside Algeria, and to obscure his victories at several economic, political and diplomatic levels, he refused but to continue his reckless media attacks. Hosted again by the former Moroccan lieutenant called “Abdel-Ilah Esso”, who sold his conscience for a handful of dirty dollars, and fled towards the “unknown” more than twenty years ago, that is, a few years after King Mohammed VI ascended the throne of his late father, Hassan II, may God have mercy on him, This was after he was caught red-handed with intelligence against the interests of his country for the benefit of Spain. And that is by conducting a lengthy dialogue with him about the circumstances of his defection from the Moroccan army and other nonsense, and malicious allegations that only exist in the imagination of the enemies of the country from the scoundrels, after the paid media trumpet paved the way for that before in a previous news, claiming the escape of a group of Moroccan officers who defected from the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces.

As long as betrayal is reflected negatively on those around the traitor, who is considered a person who is not trustworthy and trustworthy, as he is an arrogant and selfish person who suffices with loving himself and taking pride in it without the slightest regard for the feelings of others, and he acts according to his whim in disclosing secrets and other matters, outweighing his own interests over the interests of others. Even if they are the closest people to him. Betrayal of the homeland is considered among the most egregious betrayals, due to the devastation it entails for many within the state, and its effects are not limited to a specific group only, but rather extend to what is more general and comprehensive, including, for example, communicating with the enemies of the homeland and contributing to harming it and its people, such as allying with opponents of its territorial integrity and the local authorities. The foreign affairs conspiring to destroy his youth and his economic interests…

It is extremely stupid among the cabanas and their rusty and worn-out media mouthpieces that the same media outlet in its paper format had previously brought the same person in 2010 and had a lengthy dialogue with him, as if the matter here was related to a group of officers who successively defected from the Moroccan army. And it was only the former Algerian intelligence officer, Nawar Abdel Malik, who was interviewed at the time, now known as “Anwar Malik,” who was forced by difficult circumstances to flee abroad in 2006 and obtain political asylum in France, after he had been arrested and tasted various tortures. His colors are inside Algeria, so that the story of his imprisonment and abuse has become one of the most famous human rights issues in Algeria and abroad, and today he is among the largest human rights activists and journalists opposing the failed Algerian military junta.

Al-Shorouk channel hosting one of the Moroccan traitors who fled their country more than twenty years ago has no meaning other than that it reveals the size of the hatred and hatred that is rooted in the depths of the great captain and the de facto president of Algeria, Said Chanegriha, and those in his orbit. Especially since many observers believe that playing this card will not help anything, except that it is an attempt to confuse Morocco’s successful diplomatic and development paths, and divert the attention of Algerian citizens from their deteriorating conditions. May God make their plot towards them!