the dolphins that surf in Las Grutas and dazzle tourists

Agustina Ramírez had photographed dolphins that “surf” some time ago. Now, a neighbor who lives in front of the sea filmed a beautiful video.

As if they surfed between the waves. so it was shown a pod of bottlenose dolphins that was captured by a neighbor of the caveswho lives facing the sea on the first descent.

The scene immediately went viral, because in it the little animals, although they look clear, at times seem to deceive our eyes, since their bodies merge with the foam, sliding subtly to the rhythm of the water.

The person who recorded the video is the mother of Sebastián Leal, a professional diver who is always attentive to those little wonders that the beaches of the spa have in store. And his mom too.

It should be noted that, unlike other marine species such as right whales, dolphins are found throughout the year in the San Matías Gulf.

In fact, some time ago it was discovered that a huge colony of this variety has its permanent habitat in the area, which is why it is now known that these friendly characters are like another neighbor.

They are also so curious and charismatic that they are the first to appear when a boat sails through the place. The jumps they make on those occasions accompany the swaying of the boats, in a movement similar to the one revealed in the video, in which they move confidently through the waves.

Another of the charming postcards of Las Grutas, which at all times dazzles with the impressive scenes starring the inhabitants of the marine environment.

Some time ago, Agustina Ramírez had also managed to capture spectacular images of dolphins “surfing” in Las Grutas.

