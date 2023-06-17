FasterXML Jackson: Several vulnerabilities allow Denial of Service

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for FasterXML Jackson. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.
The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on June 16th, 2023 to a vulnerability for FasterXML Jackson that became known on October 4th, 2022. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the products Debian Linux, IBM Maximo Asset Management, IBM DB2, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, F5 BIG-IP, SUSE Linux, IBM Tivoli Netcool/OMNIbus, Red Hat OpenShift, IBM are affected by the vulnerability MQ, FasterXML Jackson, SOS GmbH JobScheduler, IBM Spectrum Protect, IBM Business Automation Workflow, IBM Content Manager and IBM FileNet Content Manager.
The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:3641 (Status: 06/15/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.
Security Advisory for FasterXML Jackson – Risk: medium
Risk level: 3 (medium)
CVSS Base Score: 7,5
CVSS Temporal Score: 6,5
Remoteangriff: Ja
The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” with a base score of 7.5.
FasterXML Jackson Bug: Several vulnerabilities allow Denial of Service
Jackson is an open-source JSON processing library in Java.
An attacker could exploit multiple vulnerabilities in FasterXML Jackson to perform a denial of service attack.
The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) based on the individual serial numbers CVE-2022-42003 and CVE-2022-42004.
Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance
operating systems
UNIX, Linux, Windows
Products
Debian Linux (cpe:/o:debian:debian_linux)
IBM Maximo Asset Management 7.6.1 (cpe:/a:ibm:maximo_asset_management)
IBM DB2 (cpe:/a:ibm:db2)
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)
F5 BIG-IP (cpe:/a:f5:big-ip)
SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)
IBM Tivoli Netcool/OMNIbus (cpe:/a:ibm:tivoli_netcool%2fomnibus)
Red Hat OpenShift (cpe:/a:redhat:openshift)
IBM MQ (cpe:/a:ibm:mq)
FasterXML Jackson < 2.14.0-rc1 (cpe:/a:fasterxml:jackson)
FasterXML Jackson < 2.13.4 (cpe:/a:fasterxml:jackson)
SOS GmbH JobScheduler < 2.5.0 (cpe:/a:sos_gmbh:jobscheduler)
IBM Spectrum Protect for Virtual Environments (cpe:/a:ibm:spectrum_protect)
IBM Spectrum Protect for Space Management Client (cpe:/a:ibm:spectrum_protect)
IBM Business Automation Workflow 22.0.2 (cpe:/a:ibm:business_automation_workflow)
IBM Content Manager 8.7 (cpe:/a:ibm:content_manager)
IBM FileNet Content Manager (cpe:/a:ibm:filenet_content_manager)
General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities
- Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly.
- For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds.
- If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.
Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds
At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.
Version history of this security alert
This is the 25th version of this IT security notice for FasterXML Jackson. As further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.
10/04/2022 – Initial version
10/20/2022 – Added new updates
11/16/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE
11/17/2022 – Added new updates from Red Hat
11/18/2022 – Added new updates from Debian
11/28/2022 – Added new updates from Debian
12/08/2022 – Added new updates from Red Hat
12/09/2022 – Added new updates from Red Hat
12/15/2022 – Added new updates from Red Hat
12/16/2022 – Added new updates from Red Hat
12/21/2022 – Added new updates from IBM
12/23/2022 – Added new updates from IBM
01/18/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat
01/20/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat
01/24/2023 – Added new updates from IBM
01/27/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat
02/03/2023 – New updates from IBM and IBM APAR included
02/10/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat
02/28/2023 – Added new updates from IBM
03/07/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat
03/09/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat
04/25/2023 – Added new updates from IBM
05/03/2023 – Added new updates from IBM
06/02/2023 – Added new updates of F5
06/16/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat
+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++
