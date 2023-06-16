The Robot Roadshow is Coming to The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso Seite 1

The Robot Roadshow is Coming to The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso (Photo: Knightscope)

The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso will host the Robot Roadshow on June 20-21, 2023, at 7051 S Desert Blvd #B250, Canutillo, TX 79835, from 10:00am to 2:00pm Mountain Time. Located in the Sun City, The

Outlet Shoppes at El Paso is the only Outlet shopping center in the area. With almost 100 name-brand stores — Nike, Coach, Brooks Brothers, Ann Taylor, Banana Republic, Hollister, Crocs, Boss and

others, The Outlet Shoppes offers an array of merchandise at 20 percent to 70 percent off department store prices. Along with incredible gifts and savings, the center provides amenities such as a

dancing water fountain, strollers, children’s play areas, wheelchairs, and free events on a monthly basis.

The Robot Roadshow is an engaging experiential event used to grab attention fast, forge direct connections with potential clients, and strike up conversations about these exciting technologies in a

compelling fashion. Demonstrations are conducted by Knightscope experts and take place in a climate controlled, space-age “pod” allowing attendees to experience the technologies that are helping

make sites safer today from Hawaii to Texas to Pennsylvania. Visitors will be able to interact directly with Autonomous Security Robots, test a blue light emergency phone, and see the Knightscope

Security Operations Center (KSOC) user interface in action. Clients, investors and the media are all welcome to attend to learn more.

Watch a video of the Roadshow hosted by the New York Police Department here.

The Robot Roadshow is free for all to attend. Available slots do fill up fast, so it is recommended that those interested book a Pod visit here to get one-on-one attention.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live,

work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.