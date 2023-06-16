Ita, the Court of Auditors gives the green light to the Lufthansa operation

Ita, the Court of Auditors gives the green light to Lufthansa

The Court of Auditors has registered the act of approval of the agreement for the sale of a minority stake in Ita Airways to Deutsche Lufthansa. The contract already signed by the Mef, the German company and Ita provides for the achievement of a series of objectives for the two-year period 23-24.

First of all, Lufthansa will acquire a stake equal to 41% of the share capital of Ita Airways against an investment of 325 million euros. The 2023-2027 business plan shared between MEF and Lufthansa provides for revenue growth from the 2.5 billion euros expected this year to the 4.1 billion euros expected for 2027.

Meanwhile, while Ita has organized a promotional trip “reserved to Sardinia, the Court of Rome has given the go-ahead for the reinstatement in Italy of 77 former Alitalia employees. Their dismissal is illegitimate and they will be reinstated in the workplace by Ita. Not only that: they will also be entitled to a year and a half of arrears.