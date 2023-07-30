The role of Pakistanis in every sector of British society is important: nominated British High Commissioner

British High Commissioner-designate for Pakistan Jane Marriott says that she is very happy to arrive in Pakistan and more than 1.6 million people of Pakistani heritage are playing their part in every part of British society.

According to a press release issued by the British High Commission, Jane Marriott has arrived in Islamabad by British Airline and will replace High Commissioner Christian Turner, who is performing duties in Pakistan.

On arrival in Pakistan, Jean-Mariet wrote on social media website X: ‘Aslam Alaikum, Pakistan! It’s a pleasure to be here.’

He wrote: ‘Thanks also to British Airways for making my journey so comfortable. The direct flight acts as an important bridge between the British and Pakistani people.’

“Given the growing threat of climate emergency to health and livelihoods around the world, I have a special interest in ensuring that the bilateral relationship between the two countries is strengthened,” he said.

Assalam o alaikum, Pakistan! Delighted to be with you. Can’t wait to settle into my wonderful new home. Thank you @British_Airways for making my trip so comfortable. The direct flight serves as a crucial bridge between British and Pakistani people.pic.twitter.com/x0TeO2KayA — Jane Marriott (@JaneMarriottUK) July 30, 2023

On her arrival in Islamabad, Jane Marriott said: ‘I am delighted to be coming to Pakistan, a country which has a long-standing and very important relationship with the UK. With over 1.6 million people of Pakistani heritage in the UK contributing to every part of British society, we have a special and ever-growing special relationship.

‘Our friendship is based on our shared history and values, deep people-to-people ties, growing trade links and new development partnerships. I will work hard to increase them.’

Jane Marriott has taken up the post at an important stage in Pakistan-UK relations. Currently, there has been a substantial increase in British aid to Pakistan, which is being spent on building resilience to climate change and reducing threats to human life.

Last month, Britain also launched a new trade scheme for developing countries that will help Pakistan boost exports by reducing tariffs and easing trade terms.

Jean Marriott arrived in Islamabad from Heathrow Airport in London by British Airways.

Jane Marriott joined the British Government’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in 2001.

She previously served as the British High Commissioner to Kenya from September 2019 to June 2023 and also served as the British Ambassador to Yemen.

Jane Marriott has been deployed to the US, Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan, as well as the head of the UK’s Joint International Counter-Terrorism Unit.

