Home News The Roman Empire? Destroyed by immigrants. All the controversial books of the new minister at the Valditara Education
News

The Roman Empire? Destroyed by immigrants. All the controversial books of the new minister at the Valditara Education

by admin
The Roman Empire? Destroyed by immigrants. All the controversial books of the new minister at the Valditara Education

A small volume distributed in 2016 with The newspaper for the “Fuori dal coro” series entitled: “The Roman Empire destroyed by immigrants“(Subtitle” Thus the migratory flows caused the collapse of the most impressive state of antiquity “). The signature? Giuseppe Valditara, new Minister of Education and, in addition to the Meloni government, of Merit. And the web goes wild: “The merit.

See also  Do not do test papers and do games to visit the final exams of cute babies after "double reduction"_Evaluation_Xiyoulu_Evaluation

You may also like

Hold High the Great Banner and Write a...

Gennaro Sangiuliano, the “writer journalist” with a passion...

Qiushi.com commentator: Unity is strength and unity can...

Il Giornalone, the satirical special of La Stampa,...

Members of the Standing Committee of the Political...

Analysis: The 20th National Congress of the Communist...

Thefts in the Isonzo area, the gang hit...

Cortina returns to victory with Bregenzerwald

Meloni government: cutting process times, 4 hypotheses on...

Ivrea, the second edition of the master in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy