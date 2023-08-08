Home » The Russian ruble fell to a 16-month low against the dollar
News

The Russian ruble fell to a 16-month low against the dollar

by admin
The Russian ruble fell to a 16-month low against the dollar

The Russian ruble fell by more than two percent against the dollar today, Tuesday, to its lowest level in more than 16 months, above 97, due to strong domestic demand for foreign currency.

The ruble recovered on Monday, posting intraday gains for the first time in August, but gave up those gains on Tuesday morning. The ruble fell more than four percent against the dollar and the euro last week, marking one of the worst-performing weeks of the year.

By 1859 GMT, the ruble had fallen 1.92 percent against the dollar to 97.1, the lowest level since March 25, 2022.

The ruble tends to weaken at the beginning of each month after losing support during the end-of-month tax period when exporting companies usually shift their foreign currency earnings to meet domestic obligations.

Market participants attribute concerns about the ruble to the exit of Western companies from Russia, which may require large purchases of foreign currencies and enhance the volatility of the currency market.

The Central Bank said today that the trade imbalance with the decline in exports and the rise in imports is the main reason for the weakness of the ruble.

See also  EU Parliament, yes to the resolution against foreign interference (also the League in the crosshairs)

You may also like

New illegal burning of forest plantations in Cajibío,...

Hydrogen for Thyssenkrupp – Iqony project delayed

[포토] ‘It’s still hot’

Colombian Drug Trafficker ‘Otoniel’ Sentenced to 45 Years...

Prosecuted subject accused of brutal assault on a...

“These liars know they prevented peace talks”

The Cold Atom Laboratory enables exploration of the...

Does Fico Gutiérrez worry? 4 candidates would unite...

Kalsdorf-based company Roto Frank relies on 50 percent...

The Sultanate of Oman issued a warning statement...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy