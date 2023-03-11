The Severo Sinvergüenza waffle shop continues to support itself as a viral event with a high attendance.

This beyond submitting to multiple questions on the part of thethe authorities of the city of Cali and other citizens

Their particular way of serving diners added to the gastronomic products they sell (waffles in the shape of penises and vaginas)triggered the controversy.

Jimmy Dranguet, security secretary of the Valle del Cauca capital, decided to inspect the establishment accompanied by the caleña authorities.

Measurements:

1. Prohibition of entry to minors.

2. Polarization of glasses for avoid being seen from the outside.

“If you don’t meet the standard, will be drastically penalized because it is not the image that we want to project from Cali, it is not sexualizing women,” added Dranguet for the city media.

Salary of a subordinate of Severo Scoundrel:

Camila Aponte, social and spokesperson for the artisan waffle shop, stated the following information in a chat with Caracol Radio:

1. Applicants to work in this establishment they must go through a castingthrough which you can give an idea of ​​how they might interact with customers.

2. Between the wages and the tips, a worker at the waffle shop can invoice more than 5 million pesos per month.

3. Any possibility that the business model was about “male prostitution”.

“It is a show, but it is not a sexual one. What can be seen on social networks is very different from what happens inside. It is a funny game with which we seek to make our customers smile. The rest of what happens is not focused on it ”, Camila closed.

What did the woman say about the controversial video?

Stefany Star, the female protagonist of the video that triggered the controversies of the Waffleríastated that this was recorded in 2022 with the consent of both parties.

“There was no penetration because there were some leggings in between and it was only the theme of breasts with milk condensed”, he explained to Caracol Radio.

“They ask you if you want it with white or dark chocolate or if you want dairy and there makes the show that you sawno in the video I said that I wanted to lift my shirt and yes, “said the woman.

In addition, Stefy said that this video had been agreed upon by both parties, as she wanted to promote her account on OnlyFans: “The idea was, each one, to advertise themselves.”

“I think that everyone decides what they want to see and yes, I am comfortable, because people who give themselves such a bad life thinking hide certain things in them. Everyone decides what they want to do and I didn’t see it badly”, closed “Star” confessing that his mother did not bother seeing the images.

