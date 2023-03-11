After the position taken by the family members, the Italian State also takes sides against the request for Death penalty of the six accused in the murder of the ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Luke Attanasioof the escort carabiniere Victor Iacovacci and the World Food Program driver, Mustapha Milambo. A request, that advanced by the military prosecutor’s office Kinshasa last March 8 during the penultimate hearing of the trial of the alleged armed commando who attacked the convoy in which the three victims were travelling, which does not reflect the Italian constitutional principles. In the meantime, the defense asked during the defensive speech the absolution for all defendants.

Read Also Attanasio, the last hearing of the Congolese trial postponed because the defense lawyers did not show up: “They weren’t paid”

Thus the State, which was established together with the family civil party in the process, he asked that the sentence go no further the life sentence in the event that the group, made up of 5 men today on the stand and another, the presumed leader, still on the run, was actually found guilty of the kidnapping and killing of the two Italian citizens and the Congolese driver. The request was served during Saturday’s hearing dedicated to thedefense argument.

Read Also Attanasio, from documents never provided in the shadow of torture on the defendants: the obscure points of the Congolese trial that is about to end

This will be the last hearing before the reading of the sentence by the military judges who have gathered again under the tent used as a courtroom in the Ndolo prisonin the Congolese capital, to judge the position of Fortune Hippopotamus, You are also looking for a Salary André, Issa Seba Nani, Amidu Sembinja Babu, Marco Prince Nshiminama (accused of being the material executor of the triple murder) and of Amos Mutaka Give it to ussaid Aspirantstill a fugitive. The group is accused in various capacities of homocide, criminal association e illegal possession of weapons and munitions of warwith the latter charge justifying recourse to the military tribunal according to the Congolese code.

Read Also 2 years since the murder Attanasio – All stages and obscure points of the investigation. On May 25, a decision was made on the trial of the two Pam officials

Defense attorneys, in their closing argument, asked for acquittal for all six defendants arguing that men they did not commit the crime or at least there are doubts about their responsibility. However, the prosecutor immediately replied that there are no doubts about the responsibilities of the defendants on the basis of the detailed information confession records in which everyone describes their role. Minutes, he continued, never disputed on the merits by the defense and confirmed by both video clips shown in the courtroom, which according to him also excludes that the confessions have been extorted by violenceand from ballistics expertise.