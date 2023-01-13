A few days ago, the “2022 Shanghai Science and Technology Progress Report” released by the Shanghai Municipal Science and Technology Commission stated that it will speed up the construction of a large aircraft industry system.

Zhang Yujin, a representative of the Shanghai Municipal People’s Congress, a member of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee and deputy general manager of Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, revealed that the C919 large aircraft will expand production at a faster rate and seize market share. The domestic large aircraft business will transition from comprehensive development to industrialization.

“Currently the first batch of orders is in Eastern Airlines, and many airlines are vying for our orders.” According to the introduction,The C919 is planned for the next five years, and the annual production capacity is planned to reach 150. Now there are more than 1,200 orders.When the production capacity enters the mature stage, there will inevitably be a qualitative upgrade.

This also means that, according to the planned annual production capacity of 150 C919s, the production orders in hand have accumulated for 8 years.

At present, the domestically produced large aircraft C919 is undergoing intensive verification flights. After the C919 aircraft completes the route verification flight, the Civil Aviation Administration of China will conduct verification and inspection of the verification results.

After confirming that China Eastern Airlines has the ability to safely operate the C919 aircraft, it will issue a corresponding operating license, and China Eastern Airlines will strive to officially put the C919 into commercial passenger operation in the spring of 2023.

The C919 large aircraft is a 168-190-seat narrow-body mainline airliner developed by China Commercial Aircraft Co., Ltd., which is specially designed for short-range to medium-range routes. Holds 190 seats.

The previously exposed purchase agreement revealed thatThe catalog unit price of C919 is US$99 million (about 671 million yuan), and the catalog unit price in RMB is 653 million yuan.