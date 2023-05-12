Home » The Saudi operation to evacuate people from Sudan is complete
News

The Saudi operation to evacuate people from Sudan is complete

by admin
The Saudi operation to evacuate people from Sudan is complete

Friday, May 12, 2023, 7:36 p.m

Saudi Arabia (Ummat News) Saudi Arabia has completed the evacuation of its citizens and citizens of friendly countries from Sudan on the basis of humanitarianism. The operation was launched on April 15 after fighting broke out between the Sudanese army and Rapid Support Forces.
A total of 8,455 people were evacuated in a humanitarian evacuation by Saudi Arabia. Among them were 404 Saudi citizens and 8 thousand 51 other people from 110 countries. These people were evacuated by Royal Saudi Navy ships and Royal Saudi Air Force aircraft.
Similarly, Saudi Arabia has also helped 11 thousand 184 citizens of its friendly countries to leave. Help was provided to bring these people first to Saudi Arabia and then send them to their respective countries.

See also

The explosion took place in the van from which oxygen cylinders were being delivered

See also  [Online Public Opinion]There is no civil rights in Minquan County, Henan Zhenzhen understands the health code - China Digital Times

You may also like

Türkiye elections: a new opportunity for the opposition...

international nursing day

The lieutenant’s tales: “Sergeant Hartman” (second part)

National Assembly notified President Guillermo Lasso about the...

Márquez proposes to South Africa to be a...

The class on a field trip, disabled companions...

Nelson Cano inaugurates a children’s park in Santa...

Edict Lydia Ayeisa Cuesta Mosquera

Fanatics and Sky Sport create online shops with...

POLICE AND JUDICIAL EVENTS « cde News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy