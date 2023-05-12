The Saudi operation to evacuate people from Sudan is complete

Friday, May 12, 2023, 7:36 p.m

Saudi Arabia (Ummat News) Saudi Arabia has completed the evacuation of its citizens and citizens of friendly countries from Sudan on the basis of humanitarianism. The operation was launched on April 15 after fighting broke out between the Sudanese army and Rapid Support Forces.

A total of 8,455 people were evacuated in a humanitarian evacuation by Saudi Arabia. Among them were 404 Saudi citizens and 8 thousand 51 other people from 110 countries. These people were evacuated by Royal Saudi Navy ships and Royal Saudi Air Force aircraft.

Similarly, Saudi Arabia has also helped 11 thousand 184 citizens of its friendly countries to leave. Help was provided to bring these people first to Saudi Arabia and then send them to their respective countries.