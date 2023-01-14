The situation between the fans and the directors of National It has not been the best at the beginning of 2023. In the last week, the popular bars came together to comment that they would not be present at the game on January 14, between the purslane club and Lima Alliancein a new edition of ‘purslane night’. Faced with this situation, César Augusto Londoño decided to leave his opinion on Twitter, to which Santiago Alarcón reacted.

It all started with a statement from one of the popular bars of Nacional where they pointed out that the coach Paulo Autuori He did not show up for a meeting they had, along with the four reinforcements from the purslane box. For this reason, the fans made the decision to hold a protest on the outskirts of the Atanasio Girardot.

Faced with this situation, the sports journalist, Cesar Augusto Londono He made a video in which he showed what is happening between the fans and the directives of Nacional: “The reality is that some bars are used to influencing team decisions, and they want their voice to be heard and obeyed.”

In addition to giving a context, Londoño spoke strongly about the bars of National, whom he accused of intimidating and threatening: “Previous administrations had a very dangerous relationship with those bars that intimidate and threaten”. For this opinion, César Augusto received a comment from the actor Santiago Alarconwho responded as follows:

“Man César, you are delegitimizing the work that the bars have done. (Lower the price of subscriptions for example). You cannot put in the same bag the violent with the bars that protested peacefully. NAL gets 25,000 people per game, don’t expect silence”wrote the Colombian actor.

Due to this situation, some users on social networks also expressed their opinion on the subject, where they supported the comment of Santiago Alarconwho is a fervent fan of National. Above all, they agreed with the prices for the semester tickets, in addition to not finding a suitable project with the demands of being in a Libertadores, in addition to playing the local tournament.