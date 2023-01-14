Home News The scolding of Santiago Alarcón to César Augusto Londoño by Nacional
News

The scolding of Santiago Alarcón to César Augusto Londoño by Nacional

by admin
The scolding of Santiago Alarcón to César Augusto Londoño by Nacional

The situation between the fans and the directors of National It has not been the best at the beginning of 2023. In the last week, the popular bars came together to comment that they would not be present at the game on January 14, between the purslane club and Lima Alliancein a new edition of ‘purslane night’. Faced with this situation, César Augusto Londoño decided to leave his opinion on Twitter, to which Santiago Alarcón reacted.

It all started with a statement from one of the popular bars of Nacional where they pointed out that the coach Paulo Autuori He did not show up for a meeting they had, along with the four reinforcements from the purslane box. For this reason, the fans made the decision to hold a protest on the outskirts of the Atanasio Girardot.

Faced with this situation, the sports journalist, Cesar Augusto Londono He made a video in which he showed what is happening between the fans and the directives of Nacional: “The reality is that some bars are used to influencing team decisions, and they want their voice to be heard and obeyed.”

In addition to giving a context, Londoño spoke strongly about the bars of National, whom he accused of intimidating and threatening: “Previous administrations had a very dangerous relationship with those bars that intimidate and threaten”. For this opinion, César Augusto received a comment from the actor Santiago Alarconwho responded as follows:

“Man César, you are delegitimizing the work that the bars have done. (Lower the price of subscriptions for example). You cannot put in the same bag the violent with the bars that protested peacefully. NAL gets 25,000 people per game, don’t expect silence”wrote the Colombian actor.

See also  Rob Brezsny Aquarius horoscope December 30, 2021 / January 4, 2022

Due to this situation, some users on social networks also expressed their opinion on the subject, where they supported the comment of Santiago Alarconwho is a fervent fan of National. Above all, they agreed with the prices for the semester tickets, in addition to not finding a suitable project with the demands of being in a Libertadores, in addition to playing the local tournament.

You may also like

Threats forced the closure of the Muntú Bantú...

The auspicious snow heralds a good year! In...

Alert in El Copey for acts of armed...

Today the new Cauca Comfacauca Woman 2022 –...

Hunan’s GDP is expected to reach nearly 5...

After 7 years, the alleged murderers of a...

Firm confidence and work together to help build...

Risaralda among the first with psychiatric disorders

Official schools of Antioquia begin classes on January...

SHEPHERDS TO BELEN WE GO WITH JOY

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy