In the last few hours, they reported an accident on Regional Avenue near the INEM and the Poblado metro station.

According to the citizen’s report, the incident occurred at about 1:15 in the afternoon this Saturday (January 14) on the Western footwear of the Regional.

It is unknown how the man was lying on the ground, apparently he is a street dweller who wanted to cross the avenue and was hit by a car.

An ambulance from the Medellín Mayor’s Office was present at the site, which provided first aid to the man.

