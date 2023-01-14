The report pointed out that in 2023 Henan will promote consumption growth in an all-round way. Prioritize the recovery and expansion of consumption, adjust restrictive measures that impede consumption, improve consumption conditions, and innovate consumption scenarios. Implement 90 measures to boost market confidence. Activate the real estate market, implement the first-home loan support policy, optimize the second-home identification standards, and meet rigid housing needs and improvement needs.

According to Henan Daily, on January 14, the first session of the 14th Henan Provincial People’s Congress opened. Governor Wang Kai made a government work report. It is estimated that Henan’s GDP will increase by 3.5% in 2022, and the target will increase by 6% in 2023.

According to the report, Henan’s GDP is expected to increase by 3.5% in 2022, investment in fixed assets will increase by 8%, industrial investment will increase by 25%, investment in technological transformation will increase by 40%, and the added value of industries above designated size will increase by 6%.

As a large agricultural province, Henan’s total grain output in 2022 will be 135.78 billion catties, an increase of 4.9 billion catties, accounting for 66.3% of the national increase. The total grain output has remained stable at more than 130 billion catties for six consecutive years.

The report pointed out that in the past five years, Henan’s GDP has exceeded 6 trillion yuan, the industrial added value has exceeded 2 trillion yuan, the total import and export value has exceeded 850 billion yuan, the total fiscal revenue has exceeded 610 billion yuan, and the total retail sales of social consumer goods have exceeded 2.4 trillion yuan. . The average annual growth rate of investment in fixed assets was 6.8%. The number of market entities exceeded 10 million.

According to the report, the main expected goals of Henan in 2023 are: economic growth of 6%, the urbanization rate of permanent residents increased by more than 1 percentage point, the intensity of R&D investment of more than 2%, the added value of industries above designated size increased by 7%, and fixed asset investment increased by 10%. %, the total retail sales of social consumer goods increased by 8%, the total value of imports and exports maintained a steady growth, the general public budget revenue increased by 5%, the surveyed urban unemployment rate was about 5.5%, and 1.1 million new urban jobs were created. Resident income growth and economic growth were basically in sync. , the grain output is more than 130 billion catties, the consumer price rises by 3%, and the energy consumption per unit of GDP is coordinated with the goals of the “14th Five-Year Plan”.

The report pointed out that in 2023 Henan will promote consumption growth in an all-round way. Prioritize the recovery and expansion of consumption, adjust restrictive measures that impede consumption, improve consumption conditions, and innovate consumption scenarios. Implement 90 measures to boost market confidence. Activate the real estate market, implement the first-home loan support policy, optimize the second-home identification standards, and meet rigid housing needs and improvement needs. Increase the supply of affordable rental housing, explore the construction of the long-term rental housing market, and solve the housing problems of new citizens and young people. Encourage the consumption of bulk commodities such as new energy vehicles, introduce subsidy policies for the consumption of smart electronic products and household appliances, and carry out various promotional activities to promote the rapid recovery of commerce, catering, accommodation, cultural tourism and other industries. Cultivate and develop service consumption such as elderly care, childcare, medical care, health, and housekeeping. Vigorously develop new types of consumption such as platform economy, first-time economy, sharing economy, and information consumption. Increase the income of residents, especially the consumption capacity of low- and middle-income residents, through multiple channels. Support Zhengzhou and Luoyang in building consumption center cities.

The report also pointed out that this year will focus on improving core competitiveness and enhancing core functions to promote a new round of reform of state-owned enterprises. At the same time, we will do our best to prevent and defuse economic and financial risks. Do a good job in ensuring the delivery of buildings, people’s livelihood, and stability. Improve the local financial supervision system. Do a good job in the second half of the article on the reform and reorganization of Zhongyuan Bank. Accelerate the reform of rural credit cooperatives and complete the establishment of Henan Rural Commercial United Bank. Do a good job in the follow-up risk management of 4 rural banks, and promote the reform and reorganization of other rural banks by category. Actively defuse local government debt risks and keep the bottom line of preventing systemic risks.

Author: Teng Han, source: The Paper, original title: “Henan: 2023 GDP Target Growth of 6%, Grasp the Follow-up Risk Disposal of 4 Village Banks”.

