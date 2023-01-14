Home News Shaky Saturday, felt the earthquake this afternoon
Shaky Saturday, felt the earthquake this afternoon

On the afternoon of this Saturday (January 14) an earthquake was reported in Santander.

The Colombian Geological Service detailed on its Twitter account that an earthquake occurred in the afternoon that was felt in various regions of the country.

The tremor occurred at 8:20 in the morning with a Magnitude 4.3, Depth 150 km, Los Santos – Santander, Colombia.

