In order to implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, give full play to the role of tariffs as a link between domestic and international dual cycles, and use high-level opening-up to help build a new development pattern and promote high-quality development, with the approval of the State Council, The Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council issued an announcement on the 29th that the import and export tariffs of some commodities will be adjusted in 2023.

In order to enhance the linkage effect of the two resources in the domestic and international markets, from January 1, 2023, my country will implement a provisional import tax rate lower than the most-favored-nation tax rate for 1,020 commodities. The first is to protect the health of the people and reduce the financial burden on patients, implement zero tariffs on some anticancer drug raw materials, anti-new coronavirus drug raw materials, and cancer pain relief drugs, and reduce import tariffs on medical supplies such as dentures, vascular stent raw materials, and contrast agents. The second is to comply with the trend of consumption upgrading, meet the consumption needs of residents with high-quality supply, and reduce the import tariffs on homogenized mixed food for infants and young children, frozen blue cod, cashew nuts and other foods, coffee machines, juicers, hair dryers and other small household appliances. The third is to strengthen resource supply capabilities, improve the resilience of the supply chain of the industrial chain, implement zero tariffs on potash fertilizers, unwrought cobalt, etc., and reduce import tariffs on some wood and paper products, boric acid and other commodities. The fourth is to promote the innovation and development of advanced manufacturing industries, accelerate industrial transformation and upgrading, and reduce import tariffs on commodities such as lithium niobate, electronic ink screens, iridium oxide for fuel cells, and roller bearings for wind turbines.

From January 1, 2023, according to domestic industrial development and changes in supply and demand, within the scope of my country’s accession to the World Trade Organization, the import and export tariffs of some commodities will be increased. Among them, the provisional import tax rate for chestnuts, licorice and its products, large tires, sugarcane harvesters, etc. will be cancelled, and the most-favored-nation tax rate will be restored; in order to promote the transformation and upgrading of related industries and high-quality development, export tariffs on aluminum and aluminum alloys will be increased. From July 1, 2023, my country will also implement the eighth step of tax reduction on the most-favored-nation tax rate of 62 information technology products. After adjustment, my country’s overall tariff level will drop from 7.4% to 7.3%.

In order to expand the network of high-standard free trade zones facing the world, continue to promote high-level opening up, and promote the construction of an open world economy, according to the free trade agreements and preferential trade arrangements signed between my country and relevant countries or regions, 19 agreements will be implemented in 2023. Under this item, some commodities originating in 29 countries or regions implement the agreed tax rate. Among them, according to the relevant provisions of the “Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement” (RCEP) and the entry into force of the agreement to Indonesia, from January 2, 2023, the RCEP agreement tax rate will be implemented on some commodities originating in Indonesia.

In 2023, we will continue to implement preferential tax rates for the least developed countries that have established diplomatic relations with China and completed the exchange of documents, to support and help the least developed countries to accelerate their development.

In order to meet the needs of industrial development and scientific and technological progress, in 2023, the domestic sub-items will be adjusted appropriately, and tax items such as white tea, vegetable seeds, surgical robots, and laser radar will be added. After adjustment, the total number of tax items is 8948.