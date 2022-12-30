Progress in Russia-Ukraine situation: Russia says it will not negotiate on the basis of Ukraine’s “peace plan” Zelensky’s annual State of the Union address

China News Agency, Beijing, December 29th. Comprehensive news: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said on the 28th that Russia will not negotiate on the basis of the “peace plan” proposed by the Ukrainian side, but Russia is open to resolving the conflict through negotiations. . Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his annual State of the Nation address at the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) on the 28th that Ukraine is one of the “global leaders” and helps the West “rediscover itself.”

Russia Says No Negotiations Based on Ukrainian ‘Peace Plan’

Based on news from Russia Today TV and Russian Satellite News Agency, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said in an interview on the 28th that Russia will not negotiate on the basis of the “peace plan” proposed by the Ukrainian side.

He said that Ukraine is not ready for dialogue. Ukrainian President Zelensky imagines that with the help of the West, Russia will withdraw its troops, pay reparations, and attend international courts, etc. “Under these conditions, we will not talk to anyone.” .

But Lavrov also stressed that Russia did not refuse to use negotiations to resolve the conflict. He said that after the start of the special military operation, the Ukrainian side immediately proposed to sit at the negotiating table, and the Russian side did not refuse. Several rounds of negotiations have shown that a deal acceptable to both parties is possible. But the course of the negotiations has shown that Ukraine is completely incapable of making important decisions on its own.

Zelensky delivers annual State of the Union address in Ukrainian Rada

According to Reuters, Ukrainian President Zelensky said in his annual State of the Union address at the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) on the 28th that Ukraine is one of the “global leaders” and that Ukraine’s efforts on the battlefield help to consolidate and unite European Union.

Zelensky said that Ukraine helped the West “rediscover itself”, return to the global stage, and feel the West’s superiority. He thanked Western partners for their arms supplies and said Ukraine would breed a strong indigenous defense industry “to become one of the strongest in Europe and in the world“.

According to the Ukrainian News Agency, Zelensky also pointed out that since Russia launched special military operations against Ukraine, he has participated in 850 international activities, and all Ukrainian diplomats work in this mode. He expressed his gratitude to all the diplomats, government officials and members of Congress who have helped Ukraine build pro-Ukrainian alliances around the world.

He also said that the Ukrainian army has managed to recapture more than 1,800 settlements, and the powerful weapons acquired by the Ukrainian side have increased the Ukrainian army’s advantage.