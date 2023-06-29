Home » UPE donates food and cleaning supplies to the San Agustín Nursing Home in Ciudad del Este
News

UPE donates food and cleaning supplies to the San Agustín Nursing Home in Ciudad del Este

UPE donates food and cleaning supplies to the San Agustín Nursing Home in Ciudad del Este

The Nursing Home is run by the Benedictine Sisters.

The “San Agustín” Nursing Home in the 23 de Octubre neighborhood of Ciudad del Este, received teachers and officials from the Faculty of Administrative and Accounting Sciences of the Universidad Privada del Este (UPE), President Franco headquarters, who delivered of donations consisting of meat and cleaning supplies.

The meat was bought with the proceeds on the night of the UPE 2023 University Kindness Day festival, held on June 13. It should be noted that the San Agustín Nursing Home houses 32 older adults, who have been in charge of the Congregation of the Benedictine Sisters of Divine Providence, for more than 3 decades.

For those interested in helping and donating to this Home, the contact telephone number is (061) 574.451.

