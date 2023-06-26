THEY FORCED A CHILD UNDER THE AGE OF 7 YEARS « News cde

CAPTAIN BADO (Special Envoy) The girl was returning home to an indigenous colony, after leaving school, when two men stopped her and took her away. The minor is still missing

Dori A. left her home in the Piraymí indigenous community to go to the center of the city of Capitán Bado. He was supposed to collect his pension from Tekoporá and would return just in time for his 7-year-old daughter to return home from school, but the little girl never arrived.

“The girl returned from school, an opportunity that two males aboard a blue motorcycle for women took advantage of, who picked her up, took her and disappeared until now,” said Commissioner Francisco Galeano, head of Police Station number 25. , whose troops moved to the aforementioned colony to confirm the case.

The uniformed man said that there are still not many details about the situation, but that a group of agents remained on the scene to investigate the incident. “We could call it a disappearance because we don’t know if he was abducted (for sexual purposes) or kidnapping, we don’t have the situation very well defined, only that two people on a motorcycle took him away,” said the commissioner.

He indicated that there are tactical and technical personnel looking for the creature.

He explained that the girl’s home is about 500 meters from the school, but that she normally walked the same route every day. “They are indigenous peoples and the school is in the same neighborhood,” she pointed out.

He added that the perpetrators were wearing protective helmets and dark clothing. The only data that is available is that they were on a blue motorcycle for women, as described by local residents. Unfortunately there are no closed circuit cameras in the area.

“We are finding out what fate that motorcycle took. Tactical personnel are stationed there because there is a wooded area, they are looking for data and footprints to see if he entered there, ”he added.

The event occurred around 5:00 p.m., the neighborhood is about 20 kilometers from the police station and about 40 from the center of the city of Capitán Bado.

