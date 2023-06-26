Five tips for dating in the LGBTIQ+ community

Finding a partner through dating apps continues to be one of the favorite ways for many to fall in love. According to a study conducted by Bumblea dating application conceived under the values ​​of kindness, respect and fairness, in the last two years, the LGBTIQ+ community is much more open to using a dating app since almost 70% of its members (71% bisexual and 62% from other LGBTIQ+ groups) reported using this tool, compared to 43% of respondents who identified as heterosexual.

Five tips to succeed on your first LGBTIQ+ date:

He Dr. Humberto Valle, doctor in clinical psychologywith more than thirteen years of experience in mood disorders and relationships, shares some practical advice to be more successful in the world of online dating.

Valle comments that creating a dating profile does not guarantee, in any way, that you will find the love of your life. However, he has identified some strategies that increase the probability of finding a partner that suits the objectives that each person has.

1. Express your intentions clearly

“Contrary to the popular phrase ‘opposites attract’, science ensures that we fall in love with those who look like us. Being honest about who you are and what you want increases the likelihood of finding people who are compatible with you, and this is especially true for people looking for same-sex connections. Whatever kind of relationship you want, someone is looking for the same as you”, assures Valle. In fact, according to data from Bumble, last year globally, the “I’m looking for” badge (where the type of relationship desired) was the most used by people on the app.

2. Be aware of physical standards, love your own version

According to the same Bumble study, more than 6 out of 10 (65%) people in the LGBTIQ+ community believe their body shape is unattractivemore than 4 out of 10 (45%) do not feel attractive and a similar percentage believe that the person they consider attractive is not going to choose them.

“Dare and show your interest in meeting who you like. As? Ask questions that encourage the other person to respond rather than just make statements. Asking questions facilitates interaction and helps maintain interest. establishing a more authentic connection”, says Valle.

3. Sexual health is paramount, don’t be afraid to ask.

Be sure to openly discuss it with your potential partner. issues related to sexual health, including practicing safer sex, and getting regular tests. Valle affirms that “Having an honest and taboo-free conversation about these issues is essential to guarantee the safety and well-being of both in a relationship. He reminds that consent and clear communication are critical to maintaining positive and satisfying sexual health.”

4. Highlight the most interesting thing about you in your profile

People don’t tend to read long essays on profiles, so be clear and concise about what’s important to you and highlight your interesting qualities. Are you looking for your profile to stand out? According to data from Bumble, adding more than three photos to your profile can increase the chances of having more connections by up to 70%while having completed the photo verification process within the app offers an increase of up to 82%.

5. Have fun and take care of your physical and mental integrity, all the time

Dating apps should be fun and not feel like a chore. “If you find it becoming boring or negatively affecting your self-esteem, take a break and try something different.said the expert. It’s also a good idea to move at a pace that both people are comfortable with and be transparent about whether or not you intend to meet in person at some point.

Bumble recognizes that sometimes the dating process can be overwhelming, which is why it’s making the Bumble feature available to its community. “Do not bother” For those moments when you need a breather. Another option is the incognito mode, that keeps your profile private and visible only to those you indicate you like, by swiping to the right.

If at any time you feel vulnerable, in danger, or in doubt about the identity of a match, be sure to use Bumble’s safety features like: photo verificationas well as read about how delete a connection o block and report easily within the application. We hope these dating tips help you get one step closer to finding your ideal partner.

