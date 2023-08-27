Home » The construction of the new North Highway already has a start date
News

The construction of the new North Highway already has a start date

by admin
The construction of the new North Highway already has a start date

The district confirmed that as of December 24, the expected construction of what will be the new northern highway in Bogotá will begin. With the aim of improving access to the north of the city and the seventh race, in addition to the Sopo Variant.

Precisely, the director of the Urban Development Institute (IDU), Diego Sánchez, highlighted: “Having five lanes on each road for private traffic, mixed traffic, and additionally we are going to build one more lane for the future TransMilenio. That includes the construction of two vehicular bridges on 235 and 242”.

Some details have been known about this work, which is expected to have a great impact on the mobility of the city. In addition, it has an investment of 1.8 billion pesos.

Also read: Road closures and routes of the Walk for Solidarity 2023

According to the Caracol Radio network, “the concessionaire in charge, Ruta Bogotá Norte SAS, has a construction phase of five years and six months planned. The estimated completion date is June 23, 2029. During this period, major modifications will be made to the mentioned pathways”informa.

See also  Hot, all records broken in Italy from Sunday? – Scientific news.it

You may also like

Sinopec Announces 2023 Interim Results

They capture false sellers of technological devices and...

US Marine Corps Plane Crashes in Australia, Killing...

The best on the planet! The vallenato Carlos...

Agricultural and Rural Departments Prepare for Heavy Rainfall...

Waizenkirchen: 19-year-old rolled over with a minibus

2-2. Mushuc Runa ties Barcelona and secures the...

Vivek Ramaswamy Emerges as a Rising Star Among...

The Sara Brut Reservoir is at 100% capacity

Before home premiere: Bernabéu gets lawn

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy