The construction of the new North Highway already has a start date

The district confirmed that as of December 24, the expected construction of what will be the new northern highway in Bogotá will begin. With the aim of improving access to the north of the city and the seventh race, in addition to the Sopo Variant.

Precisely, the director of the Urban Development Institute (IDU), Diego Sánchez, highlighted: “Having five lanes on each road for private traffic, mixed traffic, and additionally we are going to build one more lane for the future TransMilenio. That includes the construction of two vehicular bridges on 235 and 242”.

Some details have been known about this work, which is expected to have a great impact on the mobility of the city. In addition, it has an investment of 1.8 billion pesos.

According to the Caracol Radio network, “the concessionaire in charge, Ruta Bogotá Norte SAS, has a construction phase of five years and six months planned. The estimated completion date is June 23, 2029. During this period, major modifications will be made to the mentioned pathways”informa.

