Live: Great Digital Debate by the Bogotá Council

Live: Great Digital Debate by the Bogotá Council

The newsroom of KienyKe.com It is the stage where five candidates from the capital meet to participate in the Great Digital Debate by the Bogotá Council. In this scenario, the different proposals and ideas for the future of Bogotá can be discussed.

On this occasion, the five candidates who are in the editorial office of KienyKe.com for him Great Digital Debate by the Bogotá Council will be:

Jorge Torres, Green Alliance Heidy Sanchez, Historic Pact Alexander Trujillo, Anti-Corruption League Marleny Deni, AICO Manuel Sarmiento, Dignity and Commitment

In this space, the candidates will talk about environment and pets; Then, we will address the Child malnutrition and food security in the capital. The third problem will be security and, finally, we will talk about the mobility.

This democratic exercise is done with the purpose of informing the candidates’ proposals for the territorial elections that will be held next October 29th throughout the national territory.

