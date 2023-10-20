Vögel Clinics and Criton Salud Form Strategic Alliance to Introduce Integrative Aesthetic Medicine in Alicante

Vögel Clinics and Criton Salud, two renowned medical centers, have recently formed a strategic alliance in Alicante to introduce a groundbreaking concept called integrative aesthetic medicine. This partnership aims to provide patients with a comprehensive experience by combining medical attention and aesthetics in one place.

Clínicas Vögel is an external company specializing in the capillary and aesthetic medicine sector. By joining forces with Criton Salud, located on Avenida Benito Pérez Galdós, this initiative marks a revolution in the health sector in Alicante. The alliance brings together aesthetic medicine with genetics and nutrition to achieve real and complete well-being for patients. The process begins with an analysis and approach through nutrition and genetics, followed by a focus on the aesthetic part.

Dr. Raquel Soriano, the CEO of Clínicas Vögel and an expert in aesthetic medicine, spearheads this project. She takes on the professional challenge of leading the medical management of Criton Salud and coordinating all specialties with a 360 integrative health approach, considering the transversality of aesthetics.

The integration of aesthetic medicine into other specialties is a growing demand in society, and Criton Salud, led by Dr. Raquel Soriano, introduces this new concept in Alicante with the utmost rigor and guarantee to ensure patient safety.

This collaboration between Clínicas Vögel and Criton Salud not only offers patients access to a wide range of medical-aesthetic services but also revolutionizes the approach to beauty and wellness care in Alicante.

The concept of a 360 approach to integrative aesthetic medicine underlines the importance of considering physical appearance, nutrition, genetics, emotional well-being, and mental health. The Vögel Clinic, situated within the Criton facilities, provides an extensive menu of services aimed at bringing out the best potential of each patient and accompanying them in the process of wellaging.

The alliance between Clínicas Vögel and Criton Salud also advocates the approach of wellaging, which focuses on redirecting aging naturally. This means embracing the passage of time without excessive or invasive touch-ups, promoting natural beauty and prioritizing health while maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Vögel Clinics, a project established by a team of professionals in the hair recovery and aesthetic medicine sector, offers advanced and innovative medical-aesthetic treatments exclusively for men. Their philosophy revolves around reinforcing self-esteem and confidence through image care while respecting the facial structure and personality of each patient.

Criton Salud, known for its comprehensive medical care that covers all patient needs from preparatory to postoperative phases, further enhances its services with the introduction of the 360 focus. This collaboration represents a significant advancement in integrative aesthetic medicine in Alicante.

For more information, interested individuals can visit the facilities located at Avinguda Benito Perez Galdos, 21, 03004 Alicante, Alicante, or contact them at 966 104 000. This strategic alliance between Vögel Clinics and Criton Salud promises to provide a unique and holistic approach to beauty and wellness in Alicante.

