Yuniesky Gurriel Sends Emotional Message to Mauricio Dubón and Houston Astros in the Postseason

Coach Yuniesky Gurriel Sends Emotional Message to Honduran Mauricio Dubón and Houston Astros

Yuniesky Gurriel, the older brother of the Big Leagues’ July and Lourdes Jr., has sent an emotional message to Honduran player Mauricio Dubón and his compatriots in the Houston Astros.

Dubón has been instrumental in the postseason success of the Houston Astros, leading the team to a comeback in the series after being down 0-2. In game three of the championship series against the Texas Rangers on October 18, Dubón recorded three hits, two runs, and an RBI, becoming the first player born in Honduras to achieve such a feat in the history of the Championship Series along with the Houston Astros.

The Cuban delegation, led by Dusty Baker, has also played a significant role in the American League pennant finals. Notably, Jose Abreu and Yordan Alvarez have been key players for the team.

Yuniesky Gurriel expressed his happiness and congratulations to Mauricio Dubón and his compatriots through a message on Facebook. He thanked them for their representation and their excellent performance in the postseason. Gurriel also mentioned the “Piña Power” academy, where Dubón trains and improves his skills with the help and support of his brother Yuniesky.

In the 2023 MLB postseason, Dubón has recorded an impressive batting average of .471/.471/.942, with one RBI and three runs scored from eight hits. Jose Abreu has contributed four home runs, 11 hits, six runs scored, and eight RBIs, while Yordan Alvarez is aiming to be the MVP of the Championship Series with six home runs, 13 RBIs, and an average of .419.

The Houston Astros and their players continue to make headlines with their outstanding performances, and the emotional support from individuals like Coach Yuniesky Gurriel only adds to their motivation to succeed.

Share this: Facebook

X

