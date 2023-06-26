Home » A two-year-old boy died in Ulcinj Info
World

A two-year-old boy died in Ulcinj Info

by admin
A two-year-old boy died in Ulcinj Info

A two-year-old boy from Serbia died in Ulcinj.

Source: Kurir/Zorana Jetvić

A boy (2) from Serbia from Novi Pazar died today in a serious traffic accident in Ulcinj, Montenegro, writes “Vijesti”. The accident happened around 2 p.m.

After the accident, the child was immediately transported to the General Hospital in Bar, but unfortunately he died from his injuries. An “Audi A6” car was reversing in Tutinska Street.

The driver AD (26) from Tutin was detained and a blood and urine sample was taken from him. The vehicle was also seized, which will be the subject of an expert examination.

(WORLD)

See also  The UN alarm: a third of the Arab world risks hunger

You may also like

75,000-year-old Neanderthal drawings discovered | Info

A woman whose husband and son died on...

India’s “Chaoriwang” aircraft carrier is equipped with US-made...

HOROSCOPE FROM JUNE 26 TO JULY 2, 2023

Zelensky in a video message in Russian: “Putin...

Modrič’s Fifth Street Race | Sport

Final Fantasy 16 would be selling less than...

U.S. homeless crisis intensifies, older people bear brunt...

Daily horoscope for June 26, 2023 | Magazine...

wagner made difficult – the Republic

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy