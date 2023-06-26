A two-year-old boy died in Ulcinj Info

A two-year-old boy from Serbia died in Ulcinj.

Source: Kurir/Zorana Jetvić

A boy (2) from Serbia from Novi Pazar died today in a serious traffic accident in Ulcinj, Montenegro, writes “Vijesti”. The accident happened around 2 p.m.

After the accident, the child was immediately transported to the General Hospital in Bar, but unfortunately he died from his injuries. An “Audi A6” car was reversing in Tutinska Street.

The driver AD (26) from Tutin was detained and a blood and urine sample was taken from him. The vehicle was also seized, which will be the subject of an expert examination.

