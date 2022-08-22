In April disheartened by Parliament, evicted from the post of prime minister. Now accused of violating anti-terrorism laws. For Imran Khan, the former cricket star who ruled Pakistan four years ago, regaining power is getting harder and harder. And in the country, now, clashes are feared.
During a rally in Islamabad on Saturday, Khan lashed out at police and a judge for having “arrested and tortured” a close associate.
